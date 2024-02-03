LA Opera 2024/25 Season to Include ROMEO AND JULIET, Concerts from Kelli O'Hara and Kristin Chenoweth, and More

LA Opera President and CEO Christopher Koelsch has announced details for the company's 39th season. Music Director James Conlon will conduct three of the five mainstage productions, with other mainstage performances led by Resident Conductor Lina González-Granados and by guest conductor Domingo Hindoyan.



Four of the five mainstage productions are new to Los Angeles. The season also includes four concerts at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion along with several additional performances presented elsewhere through the company's Off Grand and Connects initiatives.



Mainstage performances at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion:

James Conlon begins his 19th season as music director conducting Puccini's Madame Butterfly, starring Karah Son and Jonathan Tetelman, in a new-to-Los Angeles production by director Mario Gas that was first seen at Madrid's Teatro Real.

Shakespeare's star-crossed lovers return in a revival of LA Opera's popular Ian Judge production of Gounod's Romeo and Juliet. The leading roles will be taken by soprano Amina Edris and tenor Duke Kim, with performances conducted by Domingo Hindoyan and by Lina González-Granados.

James Conlon will conduct Mozart's Così fan tutte, leading a cast that includes longtime company favorite baritone Rod Gilfry as Don Alfonso. The delightful production by director Michael Cavanagh resets the action to a swanky 1930s country club.

Lina González-Granados will conduct the company premiere of an opera that has won extraordinary acclaim since its 2003 premiere: Ainadamar by Argentine composer Osvaldo Golijov and librettist David Henry Hwang. Directed by Deborah Colker, the production will star soprano Ana María Martínez and mezzo-soprano Daniela Mack.

Quinn Kelsey will star in Verdi's Rigoletto, conducted by James Conlon. Tomer Zvulun will direct a production that updates the action to Mussolini's Italy. The cast will also include soprano Rosa Feola and tenor René Barbera.

The season will include one-night-only concerts headlined by four of today's greatest star sopranos of opera and/or Broadway: Kristin Chenoweth, Kelli O'Hara, Angel Blue and Renée Fleming.



LA Opera Off Grand performances:

LA Opera has commissioned Oscar-winning composer Gustavo Santaolalla to create a new score for an alternate 1931 Spanish-language version of Dracula, filmed on the same sets as the Bela Lugosi classic. Performances will take place at the Theatre at Ace Hotel, with Santaolalla featured as soloist with the LA Opera Orchestra.

The Paris-based ensemble Les Talens Lyriques, led by founder/conductor Christopher Rousset, will perform a concert of French baroque music at The Colburn School's Zipper Hall.

A new operatic adaptation of Atom Egoyan's film Adoration, by composer Mary Kouyoumdjian and librettist Royce Vavrek, will have its West Coast premiere at REDCAT, in collaboration with Beth Morrison Projects.

Three star recitals—by tenor Benjamin Bernheim, bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green and tenor Joshua Guerrero—will be presented at The Wallis.



LA OPERA'S LEADERSHIP WEIGHS IN

Christopher Koelsch, Sebastian Paul and Marybelle Musco President and CEO: “In curating our 39th season, our incredible company staff sought to embrace the extraordinary range of the art form, with repertory spanning from the 17th century through works currently being written. Throughout that journey, we intend to animate the legacy of opera through illuminating interpretations of the classics while continuing to play a vital role in forging the future of the art form in our commitment to contemporary work. Together, we are welcoming the world's most inspiring musicians and theater makers to Los Angeles to take our audiences on a spectacular journey that will capture opera's unparalleled sweep, grandeur and enchantment.”



James Conlon, Richard Seaver Music Director: "Part of the beauty of opera is that it allows us to experience great art from the past and connect it to the present. In our fractious and troubled world, opera also provides a brief respite from our daily challenges. We performers are fortunate to relive these works that embody sounds and emotions that are universal and eternal. In the coming season, I am particularly happy to conduct three fundamental works that have been with me all of my life and fascinate me today more than ever. I am honored and privileged to be joined by all of my colleagues at LA Opera in celebrating these great works together with our public."

Keith R. Leonard, Jr., chairman of the LA Opera board of directors: "This season, we're finding that our attendance levels are improving dramatically, and in some cases even surpassing our pre-Covid numbers. The season to come puts us in great shape to keep that momentum going. The newcomers we're seeing in our theater, along with our loyal longtime audience members and our incredibly generous supporters, have really come through for us and I'm excited for all of them to experience the fantastic musical performances that we have in store."

Watch a preview of the season below:

MAINSTAGE PERFORMANCES AT THE Dorothy Chandler PAVILION (135 N. Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90012)



A season-opening production of

Madame Butterfly

September 21, 26, 29, October 5, 9, 13, 2024

Composer: Giacomo Puccini

Librettists: Giuseppe Giacosa and Luigi Illica

World premiere: May 28, 1904 (Teatro alla Scala, Milan)



James Conlon opens the season conducting Puccini's unforgettable classic. This stunning production gets a cinematic twist as all the action takes place on a 1930s film set. Korean soprano Karah Son stars in her signature role of the tragic heroine trying to find her way in a world dominated by men, with tenor Jonathan Tetelman as the callous Pinkerton.



Cio-Cio-San: Karah Son*

Pinkerton: Jonathan Tetelman*

Suzuki: Hyona Kim*

Sharpless: Michael Sumuel

Goro: Rodell Aure Rosel



Conductor: James Conlon

Production: Mario Gas *

Scenic Designer: Ezio Frigerio *

Costume Designer: Franca Squarciapino *

Chorus Director: Jeremy Frank



* LA Opera debut



Production from Teatro Real, Madrid

Produced in consultation with the Asian Opera Alliance

Sung in Italian with English subtitles





Romeo and Juliet

returns for the first time since 2011

November 2, 10, 14, 17, 20, 23, 2024

Composer: Charles Gounod

Librettists: Jules Barbier and Michel Carré

World premiere: April 27, 1867 (Théâtre Lyrique, Paris)



Two feuding families rule Verona, with the Montagues and Capulets each determined to write their victory in blood. A chance meeting between Romeo Montague and Juliet Capulet sparks a forbidden romance. But it wouldn't be a Shakespearean tragedy without... well... tragedy. Enter a sensuous, elegant world of vengeful duels and young love as this fan favorite returns to LA Opera for the first time since 2011.



Romeo: Duke Kim *

Juliet: Amina Edris *

Mercutio: Justin Austin *

Friar Laurence: Wei Wu

Capulet: Craig Colclough °



Conductor: Domingo Hindoyan * (November 2-17)

Conductor: Lina González-Granados (November 20-23)

Production: Ian Judge

Scenic Designer: John Gunter

Costume Designer: Tim Goodchild

Chorus Director: Jeremy Frank



* LA Opera debut

° Recipient of the Eva and Marc Stern Artist Award



An original LA Opera production

Sung in French with English subtitles



The battle of the sexes ignites again with

Così fan tutte

March 8, 16, 19, 22, 27, 30, 2025

Composer: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Librettist: Lorenzo da Ponte

World premiere: January 26, 1790 (Burgtheater, Vienna)



Two young men enter into a risky (and risqué) bet, where each will try to seduce the other's fiancée. Hijinks ensue, with dashing disguises, outrageous flirting and a parade of exquisite Mozart ensembles. The razor-sharp comedy is back in a delightful production by director Michael Cavanagh that updates the action to a swanky American country club. James Conlon conducts a fantastic ensemble cast, which includes longtime LA Opera favorite Rod Gilfry as philosopher (and instigator) Don Alfonso.



Fiordiligi: Erica Petrocelli ‡

Dorabella: Rihab Chaieb

Ferrando: Anthony León ‡

Guglielmo: Justin Austin

Don Alfonso: Rod Gilfry



Conductor: James Conlon

Production: Michael Cavanagh

Scenery Designer: Erhard Rom *

Costume Designer: Constance Hoffman

Lighting Designer: Jane Cox *

Chorus Director: Jeremy Frank



* LA Opera debut

‡ Former member of the Domingo-Colburn-Stein Young Artist Program



Production from the San Francisco Opera

Sung in Italian with English subtitles



A dance of dictators and poets:

Ainadamar—The Fountain of Tears

April 26, May 4, 7, 10, 15, 18, 2025

Composer: Osvaldo Golijov

Librettist: David Henry Hwang (translated into Spanish by the composer)

World premiere: August 10, 2003 (Tanglewood Festival, Lenox, Massachusetts)



Actress Margarita Xirgu has spent half her career in exile after the Spanish Civil War, mourning Federico García Lorca, the dear friend whom she couldn't convince to flee Franco's reign of terror. Lorca was once on the verge of writing his way into a new Golden Age in Spain. But dictators have no use for poets. Resident Conductor Lina González-Granados leads this major company premiere. The dramatic, flamenco-inspired score by Argentinian composer Osvaldo Golijov meets a poignant libretto by David Henry Hwang in what the LA Times calls “one of the most moving and meaningful operas of our time.”



Margarita Xirgu: Ana María Martínez

Federico García Lorca: Daniela Mack



Conductor: Lina González-Granados

Director: Deborah Colker *

Scenic and Costume Designer: Jon Bausor *

Lighting Designer: Paul Keogan *

Video: Tal Rosner *

Chorus Director: Jeremy Frank

Choreographer: Antonio Najarro *



* LA Opera debut



Co-production of the Metropolitan Opera, Scottish Opera, Welsh National Opera, Opera Ventures and Detroit Opera

Sung in Spanish with English subtitles



Quinn Kelsey stars in

Rigoletto

May 31, June 8, 12, 15, 18, 21, 2025

Composer: Giuseppe Verdi

Librettist: Francesco Maria Piave

World premiere: March 11, 1851 (Teatro La Fenice, Venice)



When the decadent Duke of Mantua sets his sights on Rigoletto's young daughter, it's enough to send the carefree court jester into a deadly rage. But revenge comes at a price. Verdi master James Conlon conducts one of the most heartbreaking operas of them all. Quinn Kelsey, the premier Verdi baritone of his generation, returns to star in the title role. Stage director Tomer Zvulun updates the action to Mussolini's Italy, transporting audiences to a realm of glittering grandeur that's rotten to the core.



Rigoletto: Quinn Kelsey

Gilda: Rosa Feola *

Duke of Mantua: René Barbera

Sparafucile: Peixin Chen

Maddalena: Sarah Saturnino ‡



Conductor: James Conlon

Production: Tomer Zvulun *

Scenic Designer: Erhard Rom

Costume Designer: Jessica Jahn *

Chorus Director: Jeremy Frank



* LA Opera debut

‡ Former member of the Domingo-Colburn-Stein Young Artist Program



Co-production of Houston Grand Opera, Dallas Opera and Atlanta Opera

Sung in Italian with English subtitles





CONCERTS AT THE Dorothy Chandler PAVILION (135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles CA 90012)

Kristin Chenoweth Holiday Concert

December 14, 2024

She's funny, engaging and as vibrant as they come. Broadway darling Kristin Chenoweth's talents are seemingly unending: Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress and singer, star of stage and screen, comedienne extraordinaire, consummate performer. With so much pizzazz, it's easy to see why she's as immensely “Popular” as one of her trademark songs. Chenoweth will appear with the LA Opera Orchestra in a glittering night of entertainment featuring new arrangements of holiday favorites.



Kelli O'Hara in Concert

February 1, 2025

Who else is a bona fide star on Broadway, at the Metropolitan Opera and on television? Kelli O'Hara can seemingly do it all. From her Tony-winning performance in The King and I, to starring in The Hours at the Met and The Gilded Age on HBO, she dazzles at every turn. Her eagerly anticipated company debut, in concert with the LA Opera Orchestra, promises a heart-filling evening of beloved show tunes and more.



Angel Blue in Concert

March 15, 2025

Her long-awaited return to our stage in 2022's Tosca confirmed what opera lovers in New York, Milan, London, Vienna, Berlin, and Paris have known for years: soprano Angel Blue is one of the most radiant superstars of our time, drawing thunderous applause and standing ovations around the world. We're proud to welcome her back to our stage for a thrilling evening of opera's greatest arias, backed by the magnificent LA Opera Orchestra under the baton of Lina González-Granados.

Former member of the Domingo-Colburn-Stein Young Artist Program

Recipient of the Eva and Marc Stern Artist Award



Renée Fleming and Friends

June 14, 2025

Legendary soprano Renée Fleming and special guests (to be announced) will take you on a sensational journey through your favorite musical showstoppers in this breathtaking one-night-only concert with the LA Opera Orchestra.





LA OPERA OFF GRAND PRESENTATIONS

(various locations)

Each season, the company explores a range of musical expression and unusual repertoire through the Off Grand initiative, presented in different venues across the city, both large and small. The goal is to expand the definition of what an opera company is, and who it's for. Off Grand highlights of the 2024/25 season include:



Dracula (1931 Spanish version) with Live Orchestra

October 25, 26, 27, 2024

Composer: Gustavo Santaolalla

World premiere: October 25, 2024 (LA Opera commission)



While Bela Lugosi was vamping it up in from of the cameras by day, a night crew shot an alternate version of Dracula in Spanish — same (translated) script, same sets, new cast. This second incarnation of the classic was largely forgotten until a recent renaissance, and many now hail it as the superior version. See it on the big screen with live orchestra (and English subtitles), as Lina González-Granados leads a new LAO-commissioned score by the Oscar-winning Argentinian composer Gustavo Santaolalla (The Last of Us, Brokeback Mountain), who'll also appear as featured performer.

Presented at the Theatre at Ace Hotel (929 S. Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90015)



Benjamin Bernheim in Recital

November 9, 2024

Perhaps the greatest French lyric tenor of his generation, Benjamin Bernheim is a star in Europe's leading opera houses who also embraces the subtle, intimate art of the solo recital. He makes his Los Angeles debut with pianist Carrie-Ann Matheson in a special one-night-only performance at The Wallis, performing ravishing songs and arias.

Presented at The Wallis (9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills, CA 90210)



Les Talens Lyriques

November 13, 2024

Led by conductor and founder Christophe Rousset, the acclaimed Paris-based music ensemble Les Talens Lyriques will take audiences to the Court of Versailles, with a concert of delightful music by French Baroque masters Jean-Baptiste Lully and François Couperin as well as the lesser-known Michel Lambert and Michel Pignolet de Montéclair.

Presented at The Colburn School's Zipper Hall (200 S. Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90012)



Ryan Speedo Green in Recital

January 19, 2025

Fresh from his triumphant star turns in the Metropolitan Opera's acclaimed productions of Champion and Fire Shut Up In My Bones and as Wotan in the LA Philharmonic's Das Rheingold, this magnetic, fast-rising bass-baritone makes his first LA Opera appearance, joined by pianist Adam Nielsen.

Presented at The Wallis (9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills, CA 90210)



Adoration

February 19, 20, 22, 23, 2025

Composer: Mary Kouyoumdjian

Librettist: Royce Vavrek

World premiere: January 12, 2024 (Prototype Festival, New York City)



LA Opera's longstanding collaboration with Beth Morrison Projects continues with Adoration, a riveting stage adaptation of Atom Egoyan's 2008 film of the same name. When Simon's high school teacher encourages a creative writing exercise that frames his late parents for a historical terrorist attack, neither imagines the story going viral, or the agonizing fallout and family secrets that follow. This West Coast premiere, directed by Laine Rettmer and conducted by Alan Pierson, is a piercing look at intolerance, racism and mass hysteria in a so-called modern age. The cast includes Marc Kudisch, David Adam Moore and Naomi Louisa O'Connell, with Omar Najmi as Simon.

Presented at REDCAT (631 W. 2nd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012)



Joshua Guerrero in Recital

June 7, 2025

One of LA Opera's greatest success stories, Joshua Guerrero began his career with the company, quickly graduating to the leading tenor roles in Moby-Dick, Macbeth and The Ghosts of Versailles. That was just the beginning. Hailed as one of OperaWire's "Top 11 Singers of 2023," he now stars in the world's major opera houses. Join us for his long-awaited return to Los Angeles in recital at The Wallis.

Former member of the Domingo-Colburn-Stein Young Artist Program

Presented at The Wallis (9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills, CA 90210)



For more information about LA Opera's Off Grand initiative, visit LAOpera.org/OffGrand.

LA OPERA CONNECTS: COMMUNITY AND EDUCATIONAL OFFERINGS (various locations)

Many thousands of Angelenos experience the magic of opera throughout the year, and not just through the musical events presented on the stage. LA Opera Connects offers an astonishing variety of programs that share the wonder and promise of the art form with all ages, neighborhoods and communities. To name just two highlights of these numerous initiatives:



Live Simulcast

One of LA Opera's favorite traditions is the annual simulcast of one of our mainstage productions. Presented in partnership with the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, the performance is transmitted live in high-definition video from nine cameras at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion to large LED screens in open-air venues throughout Los Angeles County. Admission is free of charge.

Date to be announced later.



World Premiere Community Opera at the Cathedral: The Tower of Babel

Conducted by James Conlon, a cast of hundreds will perform a newly commissioned opera by composer-librettist Carla Lucero based on the famous Old Testament story, with music in English, Hebrew, Mandarin and Spanish. Two family-friendly community performances will be presented free of charge at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, featuring student and amateur performers of all ages, along with professional singers and instrumentalists from LA Opera.

Presented at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels (555 W. Temple Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012).

Dates to be announced later.



For more information about LA Opera Connects programming, visit LAOpera.org/Connects.



ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Season tickets for the 2024/25 season are now available, starting at $103 for all five mainstage opera productions. Tickets for individual events will go on sale on June 14. For more information, please visit LA Opera's website at LAOpera.org or call LA Opera's box office at 213.972.8001.



Unless otherwise specified, performances take place at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (135 North Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, 90012).



Visit LAOpera.org for continually updated casting information and performance dates.



All programs, artists and dates are subject to change.



About LA Opera

Los Angeles is a city of enormous diversity and creativity, and LA Opera is dedicated to reflecting that vibrancy by redefining what opera can be. Through imaginative new productions, world premiere commissions, and inventive performances that preserve foundational works while making them feel fresh and compelling, LA Opera has become one of America's most exciting and ambitious opera companies.



In addition to its mainstage performances at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, the company explores unusual repertoire each season through the LA Opera Off Grand initiative, featuring performances in a variety of venues throughout Los Angeles. The LA Opera Connects initiative offers a robust variety of educational programming and community engagement offerings that reaches people throughout every corner of Los Angeles County. The company also offers a multitude of online content via its LA Opera On Now digital offerings, which launched in 2020.