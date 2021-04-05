LA LAVADORA by Ryan M. Luevano Announced as Finalist for Full Circle Players' 2021 New Works Play Festival

LA LAVADORA by RYAN M. LUEVANO has been selected as one of five finalists for Full Circle Players' 2021 New Works Play Festival. The festival will present a virtual reading of the play in May 2021. Two of the five finalists will receive a fully staged performance as part of the theatre company's 2022-2023 season. La Lavadora will be directed by Alma Baccera and will be streamed on Saturday May 8th, 2021 at 7PM on the Zoom platform.

Mr. Luevano's new play explores what happens when la lavadora (the washing-machine) breaks down for Mexican couple Rafael Sr. and Esperanza Mendez. The estranged couple must find a way to work together and their adult son Rafael Jr. is enlisted as a facilitator.

In this memory play the Mendez family's journey from Juarez, Mexico; to El Paso, Texas; to Los Angeles, California is explored tracing the breakdown of a marriage in the name of pride, tradition and putting family above all else. Meanwhile back in the present, dirty laundry begins to pile up and clean clothes run short. Can they find a way to work together to fix the washing-machine and perhaps what's left of their marriage in the process?

Ryan Luevano said, "This play was inspired by two of my favorite plays, Our Town and The Glass Menagerie. Here are two wonderful plays about family and community that are narrated by a main character. My new play La Lavadora follows in that tradition but puts people that look like me on stage-that is Hispanic people. It's a memory play infused with traditions, culture and even stories from my upbringing. At the heart of the play is a story about family and the sacrifices we make for the people we love."

Full Circle Players has a vision centered on inspiration, collaboration and creation from artist to audience. We are committed to equity, diversity, and inclusion in our work as we strive to create world class theatre in Riverside, California, and the world. We bring the best possible version of ourselves to our work onstage and to the organization, holding ourselves to high artistic, professional, and personal standards. Anchored by an inspired company creating exceptional art, we will be guided by thoughtful resource stewardship and a deep commitment to education and audience engagement.

The other finalist include: The Astronomer by Karen Howes; Ground Hog Party Play by Jolie Frazer-Madge; The Man and the Match by Ariella Blum-Lemberg; Kirk at the San Francisco Airport Hyatt by Krista Knight; and Six Autumns on the Hudson by Laurel Anderson.

RYAN LUEVANO

Ryan M. Luévano (he/him) is a composer, conductor, playwright, professor of music and theatre critic in the greater Los Angeles area. He's worked as a professor of music at Woodbury University, Santa Ana College and Rio Hondo College. He is also a board member of the Foundation for New American Musicals, a regular teaching artist at A Noise Within Theatre Company and a proud member of the Dramatists Guild of America.

MUSICALS: Shoot Ma! and Experience Magic! and 57 Bus.

PLAYS: Passing Time, Love is Dead, La Lavadora and Dance Plague.

Most recently he was accepted as Artists-in-Residence at Chateau d'Orquevaux in France for summer 2021 and was awarded the Denis Diderot Grant for his work on the musical 57 Bus. When he's not creating theatre, he pens as a theater critic for his blog Tin Pan L.A. (www.tinpanla.com)

For more information about the festival please visit their website at: https://www.fullcircleplayers.com.