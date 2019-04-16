LA Chamber Orchestra Presents Program Of Bach, Handel, Mozart And Haydn With Guest Conductor Bernard Labadie

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra's (LACO) 2018-19 season concludes with guest conductor Bernard Labadie leading a program of Bach, Handel, Mozart and Haydn featuring noted German lyric soprano Lydia Teuscher on Saturday, May 18, 8 pm, at the Alex Theatre, and Sunday, May 19, 2019, 7 pm, at Royce Hall. Teuscher, heralded for her "bright, pure, agile voice" (Chicago Tribune), performs arias by Handel and Mozart. Labadie also conducts Bach's joyous Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D Major and wraps the program and LACO's season with Haydn's lively Symphony No. 94, "Surprise."

Labadie, noted for his "expressively shaded performances" (New York Times), is considered one of the world's preeminent conductors of the Baroque and Classical repertoire, a reputation closely tied to his work with Les Violons du Roy, for which he served as Music Director from its inception until 2016, and La Chapelle de Québec. This season he began a four-year term as Principal Conductor of the Orchestra of St. Luke's.

Teuscher, who performs in recital and on major concert and opera stages worldwide, has sung leading roles at Glyndebourn and Aix-en-Provence festivals and major German opera houses, among other venues. A frequent collaborator with Labadie, she has toured Canada under his baton and performed with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra and the Academy of Ancient Music, among an extensive list of credits.

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra (LACO) ranks among the world's top musical ensembles. Beloved by audiences and praised by critics, the Orchestra is known as a champion of contemporary composers, with eight ASCAP Awards for Adventurous Programming, as well as a preeminent interpreter of historical masterworks. Headquartered in the heart of the country's cultural capital, LACO has been proclaimed "America's finest chamber orchestra" (Public Radio International), "LA's most unintimidating chamber music experience" (Los Angeles magazine), "resplendent" (Los Angeles Times) and "one of the world's great chamber orchestras"(KUSC Classical FM). Performing throughout greater Los Angeles, the Orchestra presents orchestral, Baroque and chamber concerts, as well as salon evenings in private spaces and unique experiences that explore classical music's cutting-edge sounds. LACO's long history of educational outreach encompasses programs integral to its mission of nurturing future musicians and composers as well as inspiring a love of classical music. Jaime Martín, praised as "a visionary conductor, discerning and meticulous" (Platea Magazine), is LACO's Music Director Designate and takes the podium as Music Director in the 2019-20 season.



Steinway is the official piano of Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra.

Concert Preludes, pre-concert talks held one hour before curtain and free for ticket holders, provide insights into the program's music and artists.



Tickets for concerts at Alex Theatre and Royce Hall start at $28 and may be purchased online at laco.org or by calling LACO at 213 622 7001 x1. Discounted tickets are also available by phone for seniors 65 years of age and older and groups of 12 or more. Students with valid student ID may purchase discounted tickets ($8), based on availability.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You