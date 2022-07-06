LA Art Box to Present First Solo Art Show Of Emerging Artist I AM Augie Ray

Cultural art gallery, The LA Art Box will present The R.E.D. Art Show from July 29 - 31 which marks the first official solo debut of Grammy-winning producer and emerging visual artist I AM Augie Ray. The R.E.D. Art Show is an immersive exhibition featuring 30 mixed-media works and an accompanying five-song EP exploring the notion of Raw Emotional Dissonance (R.E.D.) through Ray's unique and boundary-pushing visual style.

Straddling the line of expressive freedom and survival, The R.E.D. Art Show challenges each viewer to combat dissonance and live authentically. Ray mixes abstract expressionism with street style influence for a visual message that leaves no room for wonder but rather creates space for recognition - shedding light on realities we all know of, but shy away from voicing publicly.

"R.E.D. speaks to the battle of being true to yourself in an artificial and chaotic world. By being 'raw' we're able to draw out what is hiding and overcome the dissonance in the world," said Ray. "Red is a sign of dominance, power and passion. By embracing red we are owning characteristics often seen by the world as imperfections. Red draws attention to the innermost fears within ourselves."

In addition to his work as a visual artist Ray is a Grammy Award-winning music producer who's worked with some of the industry's most iconic artists such as Rhianna, Sir Elton John, Dj Mustard and more. With an extensive background in music production, Ray has been able to transmute his talents into visual art, opening viewers and listeners alike to his raw, introspective aesthetic. The R.E.D. Art Show will feature a five song EP titled R.E.D. which will debut and be distributed on opening night. Viewers will also be able to engage with the music by scanning an accompanying QR code at each artwork for a curated, immersive experience.

The R.E.D. Art Show will be on display July 29 - 31 at The LAAB located at 8020 Melrose Ave in Los Angeles. Gallery hours are from noon to 6 p.m. or by appointment. The show is curated by Grace Kim. All works will be available for purchase. The LAAB will host an opening night reception on Friday, July 29 from 6 to 10 p.m. A limited number of tickets are available to the public via Eventbrite.com/Red.

About I AM Augie Ray

I AM Augie Ray is a Grammy-winning, fine audio producer, mixed-media visual artist, author, and professor of hip hop at Cal State University Northridge. Often defining himself as a "Pluralist" by using his skills in tandem, Ray views the world through abundance and opportunity following his mantra, "I am all things!" With an extensive background in music production, Ray has been able to transmute his talents into visual art, opening viewers and listeners alike to his raw, introspective aesthetic. Ray draws inspiration from masters such as Jean Michel Basquiat, Picasco, George Condo, and Jacob Lawrence. Through Ray's artistic exploration, he has been able to find security and purpose in being unapologetically true to himself through all his chosen forms of expression. Learn more about I AM Augie Ray at iamaugieray.com or follow @iamaugieray on Instagram.

About The LA Art Box

Located in West Hollywood on Melrose Ave, The LA Art Box (LAAB) is an AAPI-owned cultural space dedicated to highlighting a diverse range of stories, cultures, and experiences. Touted as a cultural gallery and content creation space, The LAAB offers opportunities for parents and children to discuss social issues, artists to share and celebrate their roots and for communities to discover the experiences that connect and set them apart. To stay connected and learn about upcoming events visit TheLAArtBox.com or follow @LAArtBox on Instagram and Facebook.