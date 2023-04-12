Kritzerland Host All New Concert Tribute To Sondheim

For the 124th Kritzerland show, it's a very personal tribute to the late and great Stephen Sondheim. Producer/host Bruce Kimmel knew Sondheim for over thirty years and produced a significant number of recordings of his work, beginning with the album Unsung Sondheim, which featured mostly never before recorded songs that Sondheim himself suggested.

Other albums included the off-Broadway cast recording of Merrily We Roll Along, Sondheim at the Movies, The Stephen Sondheim Album, a series of Sondheim in Jazz albums, and of course cut songs featured on the Lost in Boston albums. So, this selection of songs comes from those albums and includes many, many infrequently done songs from the beginning of his legendary career to the end.

A wonderful cast has been assembled. In addition to host/producer Kimmel, Kritzerland is co-produced by Doug Haverty.

Cast includes:

MARISSA MARGOLIS [Regional: Beauty/Beast, Joseph; Youth Theatre: 25+ shows incl. Beauty/Beast (Belle), Little Mermaid (Ariel), 13 (Patrice), Secret Garden (Mary), Shrek (Fiona), Fiddler (Hodel)]

KERRY O'MALLEY [B'way: Into the Woods (Baker's Wife), White Christmas (Betty), Billy Elliot (Mum), Annie Get Your Gun (Dolly), On a Clear Day (Sharone); TV: Shameless, Boardwalk Empire, etc.]

TRISHA RAPIER [B'way/Nat'l: Boy from Oz (Liza Minnelli), Sister Act (Mary Martin/Mother Superior), Tommy (Mrs. Walker), Forbidden B'way/Hwd (Streisand/Dietrich); Off B'way: Sessions, Shout, Nerds]

KERI SAFRAN [Off B'way revival of Morning's at Seven; Film: Blush (Sundance); Before the Sun Explodes (SXSW); TV: Blue Bloods, Blacklist, Real O'Neals, Ray Donovan et al. ww.kerisafran.com]

KEVIN SPIRTAS [B'way Boy from Oz (Peter Allen U/S), Meet Me in St. Louis (Sheffield); TV: Days of Our Lives (Dr. Craig Westley); After Forever (EMMY: Best Actor/Web Series); Film: Extensive List]

ROBERT YACKO [Do I Hear a Waltz? (Renato) MTG; Addams Family (Mal) 3-D; Parade (Dorsey) Mark Taper, Company (Paul) w/ Carol Burnett, Sunday in the Park with George (George) LA Premiere]

Hosted by Bruce Kimmel. Music Direction: Michael Collum

Produced by Bruce Kimmel & Doug Haverty