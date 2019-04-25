Kentwood Players Presents PIPPIN

Kentwood Players proudly presents the musical PIPPIN, Music and Lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, book by Roger O. Hirson. Performances take place at the Westchester Playhouse, located at 8301 Hindry Avenue in Westchester, CA 90045. There will be a complimentary pre-show champagne and dessert reception between 7:00-7:30pm for season subscribers and their guests attending the Saturday, May 18th performance. Performance dates are May 17th through June 22nd on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm and Sundays at 2:00pm.

The production is directed and choreographed by Alison Boole, with music direction by Catherine Rahm and produced by Jeremy and Lyndsay Palmer for Kentwood Players under special arrangement with Music Theatre International. Featured in the cast in alphabetical order are Samantha Barrios, Courtney Chu, Joanna Churgin, Megan Duquette, Martin Feldman,

Sam Gianfala, Samuel Goldman, Lynn Gutstadt, Victoria Miller, Glory Bamubile Mukanya, Lyndsay Palmer, Shawn Elliott Plunkett, Fiona Okida, Roy Okida, Dorian Perez, Kyle Ray, Katie Rose, and Jon Sparks

The award-winning musical PIPPIN tells the story of a young prince who longs to find passion and adventure in his life. PIPPIN originally debuted on Broadway 1972 with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Roger O. Hirson. Bob Fosse, who directed the original Broadway production, also contributed to the libretto. This beautiful and thought-provoking musical uses the premise of a magical and mysterious performance troupe, led by a Leading Player, to lead the audience through Pippins adventures. Ben Vereen and Patina Miller won Tony Awards for their portrayals of the Leading Player in the original Broadway production and the 2013 revival, respectively, making them the first two actors of different sexes to win a Tony for the same role.

Reserved seat tickets are $27 with a $2 discount for seniors and students. To purchase tickets, please email the box office at boxoffice@kentwoodplayers.org or call (310) 645-5156 during box office hours, Wednesday through Saturday from 4:00-7:00pm. **Our box office gets a large number of calls. Please note that all voicemail messages will be answered in the order they are received.** You may also purchase tickets online at www.kentwoodplayers.org. For group ticket sales of 10 or more, please call the box office for group rates.

For more information about Kentwood Players including our current production, please visit the Kentwood Players website at www.kentwoodplayers.org. You can also find Kentwood Players on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

To meet the PIPPIN production team and learn more about Kentwood Players and what goes on at the Westchester Playhouse, the public is invited to attend our membership meetings, which are free and held on the third Wednesday of each month at 7:30pm at the Westchester Playhouse, located two blocks west of the San Diego Freeway and two blocks north of Manchester at 8301 Hindry Avenue in Westchester, CA 90045.





