Kathy Ditch Will Host A LITTLE NEW MUSIC

A Little New Music will once again introduce a sparkling array of artists singing brand new musical theatre songs in a classic cabaret setting at Hollywood's historic Catalina Jazz Club on Wednesday, November 20th at 8:30pm. Audiences of A Little New Music's concert series will discover firsthand the new songs that could become future classics of the American musical theatre landscape.

The vivacious Kathy Deitch (B'way: WICKED, FOOTLOOSE) returns to host after her sensational ALNM debut at The Wallis in June. Deitch will take the stage alongside award-winning music director Gregory Nabours (MARILYN, THE NEWMUSICAL), with accompaniment by the A Little New Music band.

Guest writers scheduled to appear include Martin Storrow (KING OF PANGAEA), Selda Sahin and Derek Gregor (MODERN), Zachary Bernstein (EARTH TO KAREN), and Weston Gaylord, Matt Herrero, and Joel Chapman (GRAVITY).

Showcasing their vocal talents will be Eric Krop (B'way: GODSPELL), Dexter Darden (JOYFUL NOISE), Michelle Azar (world premiere: BRONCO BILLY), Dagney Kerr (EARTH TO KAREN), and Caitlin Gallogly (off B'way: ON A CLEAR DAY... ). Stay tuned for additional casting and programming news coming soon!

A LITTLE NEW MUSIC (ALNM) is the best 90 minutes of new and unheard musical theater material in Los Angeles. Whether a premiere from an established writer, or an undiscovered tune from a promising up-and-comer, our mission is to showcase these talents with a program that keeps your finger on the pulse of the musical theater scene. Since 2013, A LITTLE NEW MUSIC has introduced an impressive array of over 200 songs by nearly 150 songwriting teams, including Broadway's Sankoff & Hein (COME FROM AWAY); Academy Award-winners and Tony Award nominees Pasek & Paul (DEAR EVAN HANSEN, LA LA LAND); Joe Iconis (BE MORE CHILL); Rob Rokicki (THE LIGHTNING THIEF); Mark Allen (GETTING THE BAND BACK TOGETHER); Miller & Tysen (TUCK EVERLASTING); Matt Gould &

Griffin Matthews (WITNESS UGANDA); Michael R. Jackson (A STRANGE LOOP); Ryan Scott Oliver (JASPER IN DEADLAND); Carner & Gregor (ISLAND SONG); Milburn & Vigoda (ERNEST SHACKLETON LOVES ME); Adam Gwon (ORDINARY DAYS); Drew Fornarola (CLAUDIO QUEST); Carmel Dean (RENASCENCE); Kerrigan & Lowdermilk (The Mad Ones); Tegan Summer & Gregory Nabours (MARILYN! THE NEW MUSICAL), and counting. LA Weekly says, "A Little New Music is bringing the best of new musical theatre to LA, one song at a time."

Tickets are $25 (main), $15 (bar/high top) in advance, $30 at the door. Dinner or two-drink minimum purchase is required in addition to the ticket price. There is a $0.45 music royalty fee per patron. All ticket sales are final and available by calling (323) 466-2210 or online at www.TicketWeb.com. Doors open at 7:00 PM for the 8:30 PM curtain. For directions to Catalina Jazz Club, please visit: www.catalinajazzclub.com. For more information visit: www.alittlenewmusic.org or Facebook/Twitter/Instagram: @ALittleNewMusic.





