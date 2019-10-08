Kathryn Eberle Named Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Concertmaster

The Hollywood Bowl Orchestra announced today the appointment of Kathryn Eberle as Concertmaster, effective immediately.

Eberle, a native of Nashville, TN, began her violin studies on her third birthday at the Blair School of Music where she studied with Cornelia Heard. She continued her studies at the Colburn School, Los Angeles, and the University of Southern California. She went on to receive her master's degree from the Juilliard School of Music, studying with Sylvia Rosenberg.

Thomas Wilkins, the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra's Principal Conductor, said, "I am delighted to have Kathryn join the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra family. She is an exceptional artist and consummate professional. Both of which will add significant value to our institution."

"I am thrilled to be returning to Los Angeles as the Concertmaster at such an esteemed venue as the Hollywood Bowl," said Kathryn. "I look forward to working with Maestro Wilkins, world-famous guest artists, and the fantastic musicians of the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra."

Kathryn is currently the Associate Concertmaster of the Utah Symphony and has served as guest concertmaster with the Kansas City, Omaha, and Richmond symphonies. She's performed more than 10 works in her annual appearances as soloist with the Utah Symphony. Other solo appearances include performances with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the Nashville Symphony, the Louisville Orchestra, the National Academy Orchestra of Canada, and the Bahia Symphony in Brazil. About the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra The Hollywood Bowl Orchestra is comprised of approximately 80 players, an international mix of classically trained musicians who are among the best studio musicians in Los Angeles. Many spend their days on Hollywood's scoring stages. Musicians have been performing at the Hollywood Bowl since its opening in 1922. 'Bowl Orchestra' was used as early as 1925 and 'Hollywood Bowl Orchestra' appeared on live recordings made in 1928. Leopold Stokowski was Music Director of the Hollywood Bowl Symphony Orchestra from 1945 to 1946. During this time, the orchestra recorded a number of classical works. In the 1950s and 1960s, Capitol Records issued an extensive series of recordings of the Hollywood Bowl Symphony Orchestra with a number of different conductors, including Carmen Dragon, Felix Slatkin, Alfred Newman, and Miklós Rózsa, with album titles such as Rhapsody Under the Stars, Chopin by Starlight, Fiesta!, Marche!, and many others.

From the 1950s on, there was no official Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, until it re-appeared in 1991, under the auspices of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association, as a completely new ensemble under the direction of Principal Conductor John Mauceri. After retiring from the orchestra in 2006, Mauceri was awarded the lifelong title of Founding Director of the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra.

In 2008, Thomas Wilkins began an appointment as Principal Guest Conductor of the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra. In June 2014, he became Principal Conductor of the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, in which position he continues to lead the ensemble each summer in a diverse range of concerts at the fabled outdoor venue.

From Mozart to Motown, the repertoire of the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra is as diverse as Hollywood itself. In a single season, the orchestra may perform everything from Broadway favorites to film music, pop music to jazz, and classical music to world premieres by living composers. In essence, the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra does it all.





