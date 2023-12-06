Katharine McPhee & More to be Featured in The Pacific Jazz Orchestra Holiday Concert

On December 23rd at The Alex Theatre in Glendale, the newly founded Pacific Jazz Orchestra, LA’s only resident jazz orchestra, will present an unforgettable holiday concert as part of its inaugural concert season, sponsored by the Herb Alpert Foundation.

The festive concert features guest artists singer Katharine McPhee, vocal group TAKE 6, and violinist Caroline Campbell. The program will feature known holiday tunes, from lush ballads to fast swing, but all newly arranged and orchestrated for this occasion by artistic director and conductor, 7-time GRAMMY® nominee Chris Walden. The program also showcases collaborations between the guest artists, which makes this concert absolutely unique.

Chris Walden, comments on the event, “Our featured guest artists for this concert are all artists that I have worked with before but bringing them together for this occasion is a first and that gives me great joy, and this concert being a holiday-themed concert makes it even more joyful!”

Katharine McPhee started her career as a contestant on American Idol and is known for her roles on the hit TV shows “Scorpion" and “Smash", and the Broadway show “Waitress”. She rarely appears on stage in Los Angeles, which makes this concert even more special.

TAKE 6 is a multiple Grammy-winning vocal group from Nashville that redefined the art of acapella singing and brought it to a whole new level when they first started some 30 years ago. They’re undoubtedly one of the most recognizable vocal groups of our time.

Caroline Campbell is an internationally acclaimed violinist that toured as a guest soloist with Andrea Bocelli, Chris Botti, and appeared as soloist with orchestras like the Cleveland Orchestra, Los Angeles Philharmonic, and Dallas Symphony.

ABOUT THE PACIFIC JAZZ ORCHESTRA

The Pacific Jazz Orchestra is LA’s new resident 40-piece ensemble for jazz and beyond, producing on an annual concert season consisting of 5 projects, each with a different pair of guest artists. Performing at Los Angeles-area venues such as The Wallis in Beverly Hills, The Soraya at Cal State Northridge, The Alex in Glendale, and Theatre at Ace Hotel in Downtown LA, the program will reach far beyond the boundaries of jazz, as it will feature pop music, R&B, hip hop, Americana, and music from Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and much more.

The PJO is the only orchestra of its kind in the world, and with its talent pool of musicians, Los Angeles is the only city where an ensemble like this can be put together, representing jazz, the uniquely American art form. A 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, the members of the advisory board of the PJO include names like David Foster, Quincy Jones, Monica Mancini, Alan Bergman, Rickey Minor, Harvey Mason Jr., and Ledisi. The inaugural concert season is sponsored by The Herb Alpert Foundation.