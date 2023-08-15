KOLO Dance Show: The Spirit of Modern Ukraine Comes to Glendale Next Month

KOLO Dance Show: The Spirit of Modern Ukraine will be presented on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 5pm at Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale, CA 91203. To purchase tickets, visit Click Here For more information, visit www.koloshow.com.

Immerse yourself in the heart of Ukrainian culture with KOLO Dance Show, a stunning performance that celebrates the spirit of modern Ukraine. Featuring world-renowned ballroom dancers, this show is a mesmerizing display of passion and creativity.

Kolo is the Ukranian word for “circle.” Inspired by Ukrainian culture and tradition - from circular symbols of ancient tribes to everyday objects - the story of KOLO depicts the circularity of life and celebrates the spirit of modern Ukraine. The KOLO Dance Show features world-renowned ballroom dancers and is enhanced by visual art created by Ukrainian artists during the war; captivating digital animation that tells the story of KOLO and of Ukraine today. Listen to the Original Theater Soundtrack here.

The KOLO Dance Show Team:

Mykhailo Bilopukhov and Anastasiia Shchypilina

US Professional National Vice Champions

US Open to the World Professional Latin Champions

3 times Ohio Star Ball Winners

Tykhon Zhyvkov and Yana Zhyvkov

Professional Showdance Champions

American Smooth Rising Stars Winners

Professional American Smooth Unites States National Finalists

Serhiy Averkov and Olena Barna

Ohio Star Ball Professional Rising Stars International Standard Champions

US National Rising Stars International Standard Vice Champions

US Open Professional International Standard Finalists

Craig Smith and Andrea Harvey

Ohio Star Ball Cabaret Champions

World Cabaret Vice Champions

Blackpool Open and Blackpool Dance Festival Vice Champions

Andrii Voloshko and Kateryna Kyrylenko

Blackpool Dance Festival Rising Stars Finalists

US Open Latin American Finalists

US National Professional Rising Stars Finalists