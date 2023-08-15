KOLO Dance Show: The Spirit of Modern Ukraine Comes to Glendale Next Month

The performance is on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 5pm
KOLO Dance Show: The Spirit of Modern Ukraine will be presented on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 5pm at Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale, CA 91203. To purchase tickets, visit Click Here For more information, visit www.koloshow.com.
Immerse yourself in the heart of Ukrainian culture with KOLO Dance Show, a stunning performance that celebrates the spirit of modern Ukraine. Featuring world-renowned ballroom dancers, this show is a mesmerizing display of passion and creativity.
Kolo is the Ukranian word for “circle.” Inspired by Ukrainian culture and tradition - from circular symbols of ancient tribes to everyday objects - the story of KOLO depicts the circularity of life and celebrates the spirit of modern Ukraine. The KOLO Dance Show features world-renowned ballroom dancers and is enhanced by visual art created by Ukrainian artists during the war; captivating digital animation that tells the story of KOLO and of Ukraine today. Listen to the Original Theater Soundtrack here.
The KOLO Dance Show Team:
Mykhailo Bilopukhov and Anastasiia Shchypilina
US Professional National Vice Champions
US Open to the World Professional Latin Champions
3 times Ohio Star Ball Winners
Tykhon Zhyvkov and Yana Zhyvkov
Professional Showdance Champions
American Smooth Rising Stars Winners
Professional American Smooth Unites States National Finalists
Serhiy Averkov and Olena Barna
Ohio Star Ball Professional Rising Stars International Standard Champions
US National Rising Stars International Standard Vice Champions
US Open Professional International Standard Finalists
Craig Smith and Andrea Harvey
Ohio Star Ball Cabaret Champions
World Cabaret Vice Champions
Blackpool Open and Blackpool Dance Festival Vice Champions
Andrii Voloshko and Kateryna Kyrylenko
Blackpool Dance Festival Rising Stars Finalists
US Open Latin American Finalists
US National Professional Rising Stars Finalists
Videos
