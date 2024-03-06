KING Comes to The Odyssey Theatre Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Odyssey Theatre Ensemble will welcome back Olivier Award-winning Irish trio Fishamble: The New Play Company, writer/performer Pat Kinevane, and director Jim Culleton with the West Coast premiere of King. The limited, three-week engagement, presented in association with Georganne Aldrich Heller and the Contemporary Irish Arts Center of Los Angeles, will run April 19 through May 5.

Luther, a man from Cork named in honor of his Granny’s hero, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., only leaves his apartment for essential journeys — and to perform as an Elvis impersonator. Luther struggles to live life to the fullest in this deeply moving exploration of prejudice, privilege and resilience.

The Odyssey has become Fishamble’s home on the West Coast, previously hosting unforgettable runs of Kinevane’s four previous solo shows, each directed by Culleton: Forgotten (Irish Times Theatre Award nominee), Silent (Scotsman Fringe First, Herald Angel and Brighton Argus Angel awards), Underneath (Scotsman Fringe First and Adelaide Fringe awards), and Before (Herald Archangel Award winner). Last season, the Odyssey presented Fishamble’s The Humours of Bandon, written and performed by Margaret Mc Auliffe.

A native of Cobh, Co. Cork, Kinevane has worked as an actor in theater, film, television and radio for 33 years. In 2016, he won a Laurence Olivier Award for outstanding achievement as an actor and a writer, which was shared with Fishamble and Culleton, integral contributors to all four of his solo shows.

King premiered in Ireland in 2023, transferring to Dance Base as part of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, where it was nominated for the Mental Health Foundation award and named a “Pick of the Fringe.” The Odyssey engagement immediately follows performances at London Irish Centre in the U.K.; the Belgrade Irish Festival in Serbia; and 59E59 Theaters in New York City.

The creative team includes composer and sound designer Denis Clohessy; choreographers Kristina Chaloir and Julian Brigatti; lighting designer Pius McGrath; stylist Catherine Condell; make up artist Zoe Clark; and dramaturg Gavin Kostick. The “Tango Instructor” is voiced by José Miguel Jimenez. The run at the Odyssey is supported by Culture Ireland, Georganne Aldrich Heller, and the Contemporary Irish Arts Center of Los Angeles. Cally Shine produces for Fishamble, and Beth Hogan produces for Odyssey Theatre Ensemble.

Performances of King take place on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. from April 19 through May 5. One preview is scheduled on Thursday, April 18 at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $15–$35 on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.Performances on Fridays are Pay-What-You-Can (reservations open online and at the door starting at 5:30 p.m.). Every Friday is “Wine Night”: enjoy complimentary wine and snacks with performer Pat Kinevane after the show. King contains themes of parental loss, mental health struggles and agoraphobia, strobe lighting and strong language, and isrecommended for ages 14 and up.

The Odyssey Theatre is located at 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West Los Angeles, 90025. For more information and to purchase tickets, call (310) 477-2055 or go to OdysseyTheatre.com.