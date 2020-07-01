KFK's Arts In Review Airs Friday, June 3

KPFK Radio's Arts in Review, Los Angeles's longest-running radio showcase on live theater and cabaret, presents a plan by Artistic Directors of over 55 Intimate (aka 99-Seat) non-profit theaters for the post Covid-19 re-emergence of theater in Los Angeles. Guests include Beatrice Casagan, Gary Grossman and Michael A. Shepperd. Hosted by entertainment journalist Julio Martinez, the program airs Friday, July 3 (2 to 2:30pm­­­­­­­­­­), on KPFK 90.7.FM, streamed live worldwide on kpfk.org.

Artistic Directors of over 55 Intimate (aka 99-Seat) non-profit theaters have created a roundtable to discuss the post Covid-19 re-emergence of theater in Los Angeles, releasing the statement: "Los Angeles, our theater community has always been at the forefront of innovation. As an integral part of the cultural conversation, a group of over 55 artistic directors from LA's intimate theaters came together three months ago to discuss how we can move through the current COVID crisis and come out stronger. We are committed to raising the bar and pushing the boundaries of professional theater. At weekly virtual roundtables, we continue to remind each other that theater is a collaborative art form, in every sense of the word. We are stronger together as one community regardless of theater size.

"While the doors to our theaters may be shut, our artists continue to innovate and utilize new technology to serve Los Angeles and promote the importance of theater. Our creative work has never been limited to our stages, and the boundless creativity of Los Angeles theater artists will ensure that our theaters will reopen with a renewed sense of purpose. Los Angeles is one of the cultural capitals of the world, and together we make sure that #LATheatreLivesOnStage."

The group is taking this opportunity of a pause in their programming to consider some of the bigger issues facing Los Angeles intimate theaters. Most importantly, they have implemented action committees for creating collaborative strategies in health and safety protocols for audiences, staff, and artists. Other areas of focus include diversity & inclusion, marketing and planning an online Intimate Theatre Festival, with a Live LA Theatre Festival in the works once everyone can gather again. Partnering with LA Stage Alliance/onStage.LA, the group is aiming to establish a central hub for all Los Angeles theater activities.

The Arts in Review guests include: Beatrice Casagran, co-founder of Ophelia's Jump Productions, now serving as Vice President of the Theatrical Producers League of Los Angeles; Gary Grossman, Producing Artistic Director for Skylight Theatre Company; and Michael A. Shepperd, Artistic Director of Celebration Theatre.

Broadcasting since 1987, Arts in Review regularly airs Fridays at 2pm, over KPFK (90.7FM), Pacifica Radio for the Greater Los Angeles area, in Santa Barbara (98.7FM) and streamed live around the world on kpfk.org.

