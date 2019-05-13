KEITH MOON: THE REAL ME Announced At The 2019 Hollywood Fringe Festival

"Keith Moon: The Real Me" explodes on the stage with the turmoil and excitement of the wildest drummer in rock and roll. A living legend during his lifetime, Keith Moon still stands as the pinnacle of rock-star extremism-both in life and music. The play explores the mind of Keith Moon, as he attempts to save himself from the unbearable burden of living up (or down) to his self-created legend of 'Moon the Loon'.

As Keith attempts to save himself, he takes the audience on a journey through his early struggles, his joining The Who, and their rise as one of the world's greatest rock bands. By the show's end, the audience intimately knows the man behind the myth-his acute vulnerability and insecurity, and his struggle to escape the ever-looming rock and roll crash landing. "Keith Moon: The Real Me" opens on June 7 at The Broadwater Second Stage, 6320 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90038.

"Great to hear classic Who material. A tour de force that had the audience on its feet on multiple occasions." For All Events

"Mick Berry takes us inside the mind of Moon to reveal the insanity. He recreates (with almost perfect accuracy) Moon's brilliant drumming . . . thrilling" Talkin' Broadway

Written and Performed by Mick Berry; Directed by Nancy Carlin; Musical Director: Frank Simes; Presented by: Fringe Management, LLC

The Broadwater Second Stage, 6320 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA. TICKETS: $15.00 - https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/6037

After its world premiere at the Hollywood Fringe Festival, Keith Moon: The Real Me will be presented at this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe 31 July - 26 August at the prestigious Gilded Balloon.

Website: http://keithmoontherealme.com





