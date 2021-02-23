Justin Sayre Presents HOT FLASH, An UnAuthorized Sequel To John Waters' 'Female Trouble'

The Midnight Movie Collective continues its string of Camp hits with HOT FLASH: The Shit-Kicking Adventures of Chicklette and Concetta. An unauthorized sequel to John Waters' FEMALE TROUBLE.

Justin Sayre pens their 8th new play for the group, bring you the continuing story of Chicklette and Concetta played by Susan Norris and Cookie Mueller in the Original Film. A "Homage" to Waters and his Dreamlanders, the play will be broadcast on February 27, 2020, at 8 pm EST/5 pm PST, directed by Tom Detrinis. The virtual showing will be live-streamed by Dynasty Typewriter in Los Angeles. Tickets available on the Dynasty Typewriter Website. https://www.dynastytypewriter.com

"John Waters is for me and the entire group, our Filthy North Star!" says Sayre, "We always wanted to pay our respect to the wonder of his work, and we finally are taking the chance. With a lot of reverence and hopefully a lot of Filth, we're making something special." DROWSENBERG will feature the comedic genius of Drew Droege (HEATHERS), Sam Pancake (A MILLION LITTLE THINGS), Daniel Franzese (MEAN GIRLS, LOOKING) Jenn Harris (HIGH MAINTENANCE, SILENCE! THE MUSICAL), Jeff Hiller (30 ROCK, UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT), Ryan Garcia (COMMUNITY), Daniele Gaither (MAD TV, BOJACK HORSEMAN), Michael Cyril Creighton (HIGH MAINTENANCE, BOB'S BURGERS), Mitch Silpa (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Angela Cristantelo (911), and Randy Harrison (QUEER AS FOLK).

Hot Flash: The Shit-Kicking Adventures of Chicklette and Concetta by Justin Sayre, directed by Tom Detrinis will be presented on November 1, at 8 pm EST / 5 pm PST. Tickets are $10 and $15 if you are feeling extra generous.

