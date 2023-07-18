Josephine Beavers & Howard Hewett to Perform Together at Hollywood's Iconic Catalina Jazz Club

Experience the magic as two musical legends take the stage at Catalina Jazz Club.

By: Jul. 18, 2023

Josephine Beavers & Howard Hewett to Perform Together at Hollywood's Iconic Catalina Jazz Club

 Grand Songbook Jazz Vocalist Josephine Beavers joined by special Guest Star, Legendary R&B Crooner Howard Hewett will appear together for the first time for a Special, One-Night performance at Hollywood's Iconic Catalina Jazz Club on Friday Evening, July 28th. The show, backed by the Ed Vodicka Sextet (Piano: Ed Vodicka, Bass: Edwin Livingston, Drums: Kendall Kay, Guitar: John Chiodini, Tenor Sax: Ricky Woodard, Trumpet: James Ford), will debut music and songs from Grand Songbook Media's Historic Documentary Film, The Musicians' Green Book: An Enduring Legacy.

It was announced jointly today by Grand Songbook CEO, Ed Vodicka & Catalina's owner and founder Catalina Popescu. The program is sponsored by R.JELINEK – The Great European Liqueur, established in 1894. They will be featuring their Fernet product with a special performance cocktail called, “OLD SOUL”.

The Musicians' Green Book: An Enduring Legacy is an authentic and beautifully crafted Documentary Film headlining Jazz Vocalist Josephine Beavers joined by a memorable group of iconic Guest Stars including Little Anthony, Howard Hewett, Darlene Love and Johnny Britt performing classic songs and remembrances of days gone by. The Film shines the spotlight on legendary Jazz, R&B and Soul performers who kept The Apollo, Howard Theater and Harlem's Savoy Ballroom jumping while touring the segregated Southern one-night circuit on their road to success.




