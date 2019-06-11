Join Joely Fisher, Mario Jose And Many Others For THE DIAMOND REVUE - 100 Years of Music

Please join us June 29th for THE DIAMOND REVUE, a time capsule of story and song featuring Hollywood & Broadway's best and brightest stars! The Diamond Revue is a musical journey through the last 100 years - all to honor Assistance League of Los Angeles' 100-year-legacy of uplifting our community, one child at a time. This is an intimate ONE NIGHT ONLY performance, and it will be a very special evening for all ages!

With an array of stage and screen talent featured in the show, we will hear a cavalcade of the last century's best songs, performed by Joely Fisher (Broadway's Cabaret & Grease, FOX's 'Til Death, ABC's Ellen, & many more!), Mario Jose (ABC's American Idol, Pentatonix), Rhett George (Broadway's Memphis, Aida, The Little Mermaid, & Wicked), Kacee Clanton (Broadway's A Night with Janis Joplin), Laura Dickinson (Pitch Perfect, Disney's Sofia the First), Selina Verastigui (Broadway's A Chorus Line), Jenna Gillespie (BAZ Las Vegas) and Catriona Fray (Mamma Mia).

The Assistance League Theatre was designed and built in 1938 by noted architect Stiles O. Clements (El Capitan Theatre, Mayan Theatre, Adamson House - Malibu). It is the largest barn theatre west of the Mississippi River, and truly an historic gem in Hollywood. Many luminaries have performed on the stage, including Orson Welles, Rita Hayworth, Shirley Temple and even Joely Fisher's famous mother - Connie Stevens!

The ONE NIGHT ONLY festivities will take place on Saturday, June 29th, 2019. Reserved tickets are available at three levels: $50, $75 and $100.

For tickets please call (323) 545-6153 or visit http://bit.ly/2WJdsyJ to purchase tickets online. The Assistance League Theatre is located in Hollywood at 1367 N. St. Andrews Place.

Assistance League of Los Angeles was formed in 1919, when a group of 13 women organized to provide food and clothing for families adversely impacted by World War I. For 100 years, the League has continued to improve the quality of life for disadvantaged youth in Los Angeles. The League's programs annually remove barriers to education for more than 22,000 underserved and impoverished Los Angeles youth, providing education, shoes, clothing, books and an introduction to the arts. For more information, visit www.assistanceleaguela.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You