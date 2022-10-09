Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

John Griffin Joins Fox's CALL ME KAT in a Recurring Role

John Griffin originated the role of "Jason" in the world premiere of the iconic pop opera, BARE.

Oct. 09, 2022  

John Griffin, who originated the role of "Jason" in the world premiere of the iconic pop opera, BARE, is joining the cast of FOX's "Call Me Kat" in a recurring role.

Griffin will be playing "Jalen," described as a successful lawyer by day, regal drag queen by night, and the new love interest of Leslie Jordan's character, "Phil." In addition to his stage work, Griffin has guested or recurred in close to 50 episodes of television, most recently "S.W.A.T." and in the final season of "Lucifer." Film roles include supporting turns in Clint Eastwood's "Jersey Boys" and SONY / Screen Gems' "Priest."

"Call Me Kat" airs Thursday nights at 9:30pm on FOX.




