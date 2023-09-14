Joanna A. Jones And Alan Chandler to Join BOB BARTH'S ONE NIGHT STAND

Get ready for an evening of captivating entertainment as Joanna A. Jones and Alan Chandler join host Bob Barth on "Bob Barth's One Night Stand," a dynamic radio show featured on the Non-commercial WFMU's Sheena's Jungle Room Stream. In this exclusive episode, actors Joanna A. Jones and Alan Chandler will share insights into their sensational production of "CABARET" at The Old Globe in San Diego. Tune in to catch these talented performers discuss this stunning production in an intimate conversation with Bob Barth.

Event Details:

Show Title: Bob Barth's One Night Stand

Date: 9/14/2023

Time: 7:00 PM PT / 10:00 PM ET (Live)

Streaming Platform: WFMU's Sheena's Jungle Room Stream

Guests: Joanna A. Jones and Alan Chandler

Featured Productions: "CABARET" at the Old Globe, "Aladdin" The National Tour, and "The Angel Next Door" at North Coast Rep

Joanna A. Jones and Alan Chandler are no strangers to the spotlight, and on this special evening, they will delve into their experiences, challenges, and the excitement of performing live. Highlights of the show include:

Exclusive Interviews: Joanna A. Jones: Renowned for her outstanding performances on Broadway and beyond, Joanna A. Jones will discuss her starring role as Sally Bowles in the electrifying production of "CABARET" at The Old Globe in San Diego.

Alan Chandler: A versatile actor with a knack for captivating audiences, Alan Chandler will share his insights into his role as Cliff in "CABARET" and his journey in the world of performing arts. Theater Highlights: "Aladdin": Later in the show, we'll discuss the ALADDIN National Tour, offering listeners a sneak peek into the enchanting world of this Disney musical.

"The Angel Next Door": Bob will also delve into the world premiere of "The Angel Next Door" at The North Coast Rep in Solana Beach, providing a preview of the comedy's hilarity and charm.

"Bob Barth's One Night Stand" will air LIVE tonight at 7:00 PM PT / 10:00 PM ET on WFMU's Sheena's Jungle Room Stream.

For more information about "Bob Barth's One Night Stand" and upcoming episodes, please visit [https://wfmu.org/playlists/N1].