Joanna A. Jones And Alan Chandler to Join BOB BARTH'S ONE NIGHT STAND

In this exclusive episode, actors Joanna A. Jones and Alan Chandler will share insights into their sensational production of "CABARET" at The Old Globe in San Diego.

By: Sep. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced Photo 1 Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced
Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour Photo 2 Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Tour
New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 3 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Review: HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING at Rogue Machine-Matrix Photo 4 Review: HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING at Rogue Machine-Matrix

Joanna A. Jones And Alan Chandler to Join BOB BARTH'S ONE NIGHT STAND

Get ready for an evening of captivating entertainment as Joanna A. Jones and Alan Chandler join host Bob Barth on "Bob Barth's One Night Stand," a dynamic radio show featured on the Non-commercial WFMU's Sheena's Jungle Room Stream. In this exclusive episode, actors Joanna A. Jones and Alan Chandler will share insights into their sensational production of "CABARET" at The Old Globe in San Diego. Tune in to catch these talented performers discuss this stunning production in an intimate conversation with Bob Barth.

Event Details:

  • Show Title: Bob Barth's One Night Stand
  • Date: 9/14/2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM PT / 10:00 PM ET (Live)
  • Streaming Platform: WFMU's Sheena's Jungle Room Stream
  • Guests: Joanna A. Jones and Alan Chandler
  • Featured Productions: "CABARET" at the Old Globe, "Aladdin" The National Tour, and "The Angel Next Door" at North Coast Rep

Joanna A. Jones and Alan Chandler are no strangers to the spotlight, and on this special evening, they will delve into their experiences, challenges, and the excitement of performing live. Highlights of the show include:

  1. Exclusive Interviews:

    • Joanna A. Jones: Renowned for her outstanding performances on Broadway and beyond, Joanna A. Jones will discuss her starring role as Sally Bowles in the electrifying production of "CABARET" at The Old Globe in San Diego.
    • Alan Chandler: A versatile actor with a knack for captivating audiences, Alan Chandler will share his insights into his role as Cliff in "CABARET" and his journey in the world of performing arts.

  2. Theater Highlights:

    • "Aladdin": Later in the show, we'll discuss the ALADDIN National Tour, offering listeners a sneak peek into the enchanting world of this Disney musical.
    • "The Angel Next Door": Bob will also delve into the world premiere of "The Angel Next Door" at The North Coast Rep in Solana Beach, providing a preview of the comedy's hilarity and charm.

"Bob Barth's One Night Stand" will air LIVE tonight at 7:00 PM PT / 10:00 PM ET on WFMU's Sheena's Jungle Room Stream.

For more information about "Bob Barth's One Night Stand" and upcoming episodes, please visit [https://wfmu.org/playlists/N1].


SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP








RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Sing-A-Long SOUND OF MUSIC & More Lead Los Angeles September Top Picks Photo
Sing-A-Long SOUND OF MUSIC & More Lead Los Angeles September Top Picks

Los Angeles is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. This month's top picks include the Hollywood Bowl's Sound of Music sing-a-long, and more!

2
AL SUR DE LA FRONTERA Premieres at the Ford in October Photo
AL SUR DE LA FRONTERA Premieres at the Ford in October

A celebration of communitas from the southern diaspora of our continent, AL SUR DE LA FRONTERA weaves together traditional music, ritual, performance art, and experimental electronic sound to create a unique and highly original night of musical performance. Learn more about the performance and find out how to get tickets here!

3
BEST IN DRAG SHOW Comes to the Orpheum Theatre Next Month Photo
BEST IN DRAG SHOW Comes to the Orpheum Theatre Next Month

The Best in Drag Show 2023, the most fun, fabulous, fearless, farcical fundraiser of the year, returns to the Orpheum Theatre stage on Sunday, October 1st at 7pm. Learn more about the event and find out how to get tickets here!

4
The Makaha Sons Come to the Downey Theatre in October Photo
The Makaha Sons Come to the Downey Theatre in October

Kicking off Hawaiian Island Creations (HIC) Lifestyle’s Aloha Everywhere Concert Series at the Downey Theatre between October 20, 2023 and May 18, 2024, The Makaha Sons return to the Los Angeles area, for one night only on Friday, October 20, 2023 at 8 p.m. Learn more about the performance and find out how to get tickets here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Go Inside the Rehearsal Room of EVERY BRILLIANT THING at The Geffen Playhouse Video
Go Inside the Rehearsal Room of EVERY BRILLIANT THING at The Geffen Playhouse
Danny and Lucy DeVito Get Ready to Bring I NEED THAT to Broadway Video
Danny and Lucy DeVito Get Ready to Bring I NEED THAT to Broadway
Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer Video
Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Exorcistic The Rock Musical
The Three Clubs (6/30-9/16)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pride & Prejudice
Royal Stage Theatre (9/08-9/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nice Work If You Can Get It
Coachella Valley Repertory (4/10-4/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cabaret
Coachella Valley Repertory (1/24-2/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# On Your Feet!
La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts (10/06-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Sound Inside
Pasadena Playhouse (9/06-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tacos La Brooklyn
Los Angeles Theatre Center (9/21-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dr Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical
Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall (12/19-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Don Giovanni
Dorothy Chandler Pavilion at the Los Angeles Music Center (9/23-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hubbard Street Dance Chicago
The Music Center's Ahmanson Theatre (9/30-9/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You