Joanna A. Jones And Alan Chandler to Join BOB BARTH'S ONE NIGHT STAND

In this exclusive episode, actors Joanna A. Jones and Alan Chandler will share insights into their sensational production of "CABARET" at The Old Globe in San Diego.
Get ready for an evening of captivating entertainment as Joanna A. Jones and Alan Chandler join host Bob Barth on "Bob Barth's One Night Stand," a dynamic radio show featured on the Non-commercial WFMU's Sheena's Jungle Room Stream. In this exclusive episode, actors Joanna A. Jones and Alan Chandler will share insights into their sensational production of "CABARET" at The Old Globe in San Diego. Tune in to catch these talented performers discuss this stunning production in an intimate conversation with Bob Barth.
Joanna A. Jones and Alan Chandler are no strangers to the spotlight, and on this special evening, they will delve into their experiences, challenges, and the excitement of performing live. Highlights of the show include:
"Bob Barth's One Night Stand" will air LIVE tonight at 7:00 PM PT / 10:00 PM ET on WFMU's Sheena's Jungle Room Stream.
For more information about "Bob Barth's One Night Stand" and upcoming episodes, please visit [https://wfmu.org/playlists/N1].
