JewFace to Present Three World Premiere Plays For 2nd Annual Short Play Lab Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



JewFace has revealed the three writers selected to premiere their short plays at their 2nd ANNUAL SHORT PLAY LAB. The plays this year were inspired by the theme "Jewish Horror." The Short Play Lab staged readings will be held on Sunday, September 08, 2024 at Downtown LA's Der Nister (7:00pm). JewFace is the Los Angeles-based developmental theater wing of non-profit Jewish theater company ShPIeL Performing Identity and is produced by Casey J. Adler and Yvonne Cone.

This year's plays were written by Emily Nash, Yvonne Cone, and Lee Goffin-Bonenfant. The readings will be directed by Emily Chase and will feature Alexa Yeames, Jill Remez, Lauren Schaffel, Lily Richards, Lillian Mimi McKenzie, Merrick McCartha, and Yvonne Cone.

L'Door V'Door by Emily Nash

In an all-girls Jewish day school with draconian cleansing rituals, one unsuspecting student is banished to a mysterious door down the hall.

LETE: a modern Greek myth by Yvonne Cone

Based on the Greek mythology of Lethe, the Underworld's river of oblivion, a young woman with no memories of her own and a strange, spiritual connection to water, finds herself held captive in the home of a family violently struggling to survive.

A Passing Mention by Lee Goffin-Bonenfant

Inspired by a singular line in the Talmud, three captured Jewish witches find themselves on a bumpy ride toward their own deaths.

JewFace is the ugly stepchild of the Jewish-American theater scene and has two goals: to educate ourselves and the general population on Jewish theater and to incubate new short plays that encourage writers to create stories about the controversial topics within Jewish culture.

The Short Play Lab staged readings will go up on September 08 at 8:00PM at Der Nister (639 S. Spring St. #14A) in Los Angeles. A rooftop cocktail reception will begin at 7:00PM and is included in the price of each ticket.

Tickets can be purchased here and pay-as-you-can tickets will be available for purchase at the door.

Visit www.shpielperformingidentity.com to learn more.

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL