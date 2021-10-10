Jason Graae Will Direct R&H's IT'S A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING at Musical Theatre West This Month

Jason Graae will direct R&H's It's a Grand Night For Singing at Musical Theatre West beginning this week.

Over three decades after the duo's final collaboration, The Sound of Music, took the world by storm, it was this new R&H musical that opened the 1994 Broadway season, gaining wildly enthusiastic reviews.

Rodgers & Hammerstein probably never imagined "Shall We Dance?" as a comic pas de deux, nor did they suspect that one day a lovelorn young lad might pose the musical question, "How Do You Solve A Problem Like Maria?" but with innovative musical arrangements including a sultry Andrew Sisters-esque "I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Out-a My Hair", a swingin' "Honeybun" and a jazzy "Kansas City", this exhilarating revue leaves no question about how terrifically up-to-date the remarkable songs of R&H remain.

Jason Graae starred in the Broadway production of It's a Grand Night For Singing and now brings his talents as director to this show. Jason will be familiar to MTW audiences from his recent appearance in Forever Plaid: the 30th Anniversary Concert and Nice Work If You Can Get It. Dennis Castellano, a staple at MTW since 1983, will be Musical Director and DJ Gray (who appeared in The Producers on Broadway and was associate choreographer for Broadway's Xanadu and Sondheim on Sondheim, will round out the creative team. The cast includes Joan Almedilla, Broadway's Kim in Miss Saigon, Richard Bermudez MTW's Ché in Evita, Kelley Dorney seen in MTW's Nice Work if You Can Get It, Jacob Haren from Broadway's The Book of Mormon and Frank in MTW's Catch Me If You Can, and Natalie Wachen from The Hamilton Mixtape and MTW's 2005 production of Ragtime.

A Grand Night For Singing runs October 15-31, 2021.

Tickets start at $20.00. Tickets now on sale for the 2021-2022 Season at www.musical.org or contact the box office at (562) 856-1999 ext 4.