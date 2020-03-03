Jason Alexander, John C. Reilly, Amber Riley and More to Participate in Pasadena Playhouse's CELEBRITY GAME NIGHT
Pasadena Playhouse, State Theatre of California, has announced the fundraising event of the year, Playhouse Celebrity Game Night: Speed Charades, a hilarious competition where celebrity teams go head-to-head and battle it out in a fierce and fun game of speed charades benefiting the programs of The Pasadena Playhouse. Players for the Saturday, March 14 fundraiser will include Jason Alexander, Amy Brenneman, Michele Engemann, Simon Helberg, Sharon Lawrence, Matthew Lillard, Alfred Molina, John C. Reilly, Amber Riley, George Salazar, Sally Struthers and Jon Tenney.
The event, at Pasadena Playhouse, begins at 6:00pm with a Red Carpet Arrival and cocktails and dinner at Jacob Maarse, where Playhouse Board Member Brad King will be honored with the first annual Gilmor Brown Award, followed by Speed Charades at 8:15, and an After Party to follow. Tickets for the gala and game start at $1,000. Proceeds benefit all Pasadena Playhouse programs including the education and outreach initiatives. To book tickets or make a contribution, visit pasadenaplayhouse.org, or contact Becky Birdsong at 626-204-7383 or gamenight@pasadenaplayhouse.org.
Game only tickets to the event include are available staring at $135. Guests will join the festivities at 8:15 p.m. to join in on the hilarious game of Charades. To book game only tickets, visit pasadenaplayhouse.org or call patron services at 626-356-7529.
For an up to date list of celebrity guests visit https://www.pasadenaplayhouse.org/event/game-night/
Please note that celebrity players are based on continuing availability, cast subject to change.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos