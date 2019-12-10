January Events Announced At Irvine Barclay Theatre

January events has been announced at Irvine Barclay Theatre. See full details below!

Diane Schuur - I Remember You

Jazz/Blues

Presented by Irvine Barclay Theatre

Friday, January 10, 2020 at 8pm

Diane Schuur sings the music of Frank Sinatra, Stan Getz and other Schuur catalog gems.

Long regarded as one of contemporary jazz's leading vocalists, two-time Grammy winner Diane Schuur is as eclectic as she is brilliant. With a career spanning four illustrious decades, she sings the treasured standards from the Great American Songbook with intimate tenderness, pitch-perfect execution and an assured sense of rhythm and phrasing.

Employing many of the top jazz players in the country, including two-time Grammy-winning saxophonist Ernie Watts, Schuur is an alluring entertainer. Possessing a crystalline, three-and-a-half-octave vocal range, she traverses a straight-ahead brand of jazz in her trademark style-simultaneously romantic and mischievous, radiating warmth and soulful passion.

Sussan Deyhim: La Belle et La Bete

World cultures, Music

Presented by Irvine Barclay Theatre

Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 8pm

Renowned for creating a hauntingly beautiful vocal language, Sussan Deyhim is a composer and multi-faceted vocalist from Iran, who has collaborated with legendary artists, including Peter Gabriel, Bobby McFerrin and U2. This special night will feature songs form La Belle et La Bête, her most recent recording project. Accompanied by a stellar jazz trio, she sings a program of classic love tunes, popular songs from 1950s and 1960s Iran, as well as her own original compositions written in collaboration with composer and multi-instrumentalist Richard Horowitz, a Golden Globe Award winner for the film The Sheltering Sky.

"Sussan Deyhim is a fascinating original voice in music and the arts. Her rich and complex vocals are warm, beautifully sung, and always surprising." - Bobby McFerrin

Music

Presented by Irvine Barclay Theatre

Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 8pm

A thrilling musical celebration of three of Britain's most legendary songwriters!

Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sir Elton John and Sir Paul McCartney are not only knights - they also happen to be three of the most successful songwriters of all time with careers that span decades. Music of the Knights honors their lasting musical influence with songs like "Memory," "I Don't Know How to Love Him," "Don't Cry for Me, Argentina," "The Phantom of the Opera," "Circle of Life," "Can You Feel the Love Tonight," "Your Song," "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me," "Yesterday," "Hey Jude" and many more, performed by a cast of New York's top Broadway/cabaret vocalists.

Vocalists: Kelli Rabke, Lorinda Lisitza, Scott Coulter

Piano/Vocals: John Boswell

David Doubilet & Jennifer Hayes: Coral Kingdoms and Empires of Ice

Special Event

Presented by Irvine Barclay Theatre

Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 8pm

Discover the reality of life behind the camera-from parasites to harp seal bites-as the underwater photographic team of David Doubilet and Jennifer Hayes share their adventures working in three unique marine environments for National Geographic.

NTL Screening: All My Sons (with Sally Field and Bill Pullman)

Theater

Presented by Irvine Barclay Theatre in Association with Arts Orange County

Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 7pm

Broadcast in HD from The Old Vic in London

by Arthur Miller

directed by Jeremy Herrin

Academy Award winner Sally Field (Steel Magnolias, Brothers & Sisters) and Bill Pullman (The Sinner, Independence Day) star in Arthur Miller's blistering drama All My Sons.

The Snowy Day and Other Stories

Family Entertainment

Presented by Irvine Barclay Theatre

Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 2pm

By Jerome Hairston. Based on the book by Ezra Jack Keats.



Produced by Childsplay Theatre Company

An imaginative musical play about the childhood joys and challenges of growing up. Based on the best-selling book, The Snowy Day celebrates the magic and boundless possibilities of the first snowfall! Follow Peter and his friends as they romp and play, start snowball fights and make snow angels.

Using innovative shadow puppetry, Keats' treasured characters come to life in this humorous and fun adaptation of The Snowy Day, Whistle for Willie, Goggles! and A Letter to Amy.

Recommended for ages 3 and up.

Family Pack: Buy 4 or more adult tickets for $20 each

BODYTRAFFIC

Dance

Presented by Irvine Barclay Theatre

Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 8pm

Known internationally for its contagious vivacity and a palpable love of dance, the Los Angeles-based BODYTRAFFIC is home to an exceptionally versatile family of world-renowned dancers. In 2017-18, the company celebrated its 10-year anniversary with a world tour of more than 20 cities, including Moscow, St. Petersburg and The Hague. Deeply committed to producing works by distinctive choreographic voices, BODYTRAFFIC continues to push boundaries with a fierce attitude and a style uniquely their own.





