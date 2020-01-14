Janel Parrish and Brian Logan Dales to Star in A WALK TO REMEMBER at Rockwell Table & Stage

Adapted and directed for the stage by Jordan Ross Schindler (co-creator of Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical, The Unauthorized O.C. Musical), A Walk to Remember: The Unauthorized Musical will return to the Rockwell Table & Stage just in time for Valentine's Day with a limited five performance encore beginning Tuesday, February 11th.

Based on the Warner Brothers film starring Mandy Moore and Shane West and the best-selling novel by Nicholas Sparks, #WalkMusical tells the story of Jamie Sullivan and Landon Carter, two teens in search of a miracle who found each other along the way. Set to an indie/alternative playlist featuring songs from Switchfoot, The Fray, Snow Patrol, and, of course, Mandy Moore, this coming-of-age jukebox musical is both heartwarming and heartbreaking at the same time. BYOT - Bring Your Own Tissues!

The musical will star Janel Parrish (Freeform's Pretty Little Liars) as Jamie Sullivan, Brian Logan Dales (The Summer Set/DALES) as Landon Carter, Leah Sprecher [2/11 & 2/12] and Emma Hunton (Freeform's Good Trouble) [2/13, 2/17, 2/23] as Cynthia Carter, Constantine Rousouli (The CW's Charmed) as Reverend Sullivan, Bianca Gisselle as Belinda Clark, Erron Crawford as Eric Hunter, Amanda Shechtman (NBC's Sunnyside) as Tracie Sparks, Matthew Scott Montgomery (Disney Channel's So Random) [2/11, 2/13, 2/23] and Jared Kusnitz (MTV's Underemployed) [2/12 & 2/17] as Eddie Zimmerhoff, and Kristyn Evelyn as Sally Shankman.

A Walk to Remember: The Unauthorized Musical is presented by Rockwell Table & Stage in association with Player-Hater Productions with music direction by Ben Stanton, arrangements and orchestrations by Elmo Zapp, lighting design by Chadd McMillan, and sound design by Zach Stauffer.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

The performance schedule is Tuesday, February 11, Wednesday, February 12, Thursday, February 13, Monday, February 17, and Sunday, February 23.

For press inquiries please contact Jordan at info@playerhaterproductions.com.

TICKETS

Tickets are on sale NOW in three tiers - $29, $39, and $49 - via: www.rockwelltickets.com Each ticket will also be subject to a two-item minimum.

ABOUT PLAYER-HATER PRODUCTIONS

Its name derived from "God, you're such a player-hater," one of Megan Fox's iconic lines from Jennifer's Body, Player-Hater Productions is an LA-based theatre machine committed to the development and production of unique, immersive musical theatre experiences, including: unauthorized stage adaptations (not parodies) of cult films and TV shows, song cycles, re-imagined Shakespeare, and more. Ross and Bybee previously collaborated on Beauty & The Beat (which was co-written alongside Conor Hanney, writer/director of the award-winning Divorce: The Hip-Hop Musical), Jennifer's Body: The Unauthorized Musical From Hell, We Need To Talk About Norman: A Psycho Musical, I Know What You Did Last Summer: The Unauthorized Musical, and The Best Chrismukkah Ever Live!





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You