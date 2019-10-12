Jan Daley Will Play Catalina Jazz Club In Hollywood

Vocalist Jan Daley, who resumed her career last year after a nearly 20-year absence, landing two bestselling CD's at the top of the Billboard Jazz Chart, will perform her new show, "Broadway Memories," at the popular Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood on Tues., Nov. 19 at 8:00 PM.

Daley took a long break to raise her daughter and concentrate on songwriting, but last year she was unexpectedly signed by former Motown producer and writer Michael B. Sutton, and her first album, "The Way of a Woman," containing many of her own original songs, hit No. 1 on Billboard's Traditional Jazz Chart and No. 2 on their regular Jazz Chart, remaining on both charts for 22 weeks. The follow-up CD, "Home For Christmas," also made Billboard's Jazz Top 5. She is currently finishing a new CD, "Broadway Lights," for release at her Nov. 14 concert.

Daley has enjoyed a successful acting career as well, appearing in numerous films and TV shows, most recently in the Lifetime movie "A Brides's Revenge." She has also been seen in more than 150 on-camera commercials and sang Arthur Hamilton 's "Till Love Touches Your Life" in the film "Madron," which was nominated for both the Academy Award and Golden Globe as "best original song." She has a new song in the upcoming film "The Ride."

Miss Daley's new show includes songs from her latest album, as well as highlights of her recent concert, "Broadway Lights Up the Silver Screen." It virtually has something for everyone-jazz, American Songbook, Broadway, and a little boogie woogie to boot, as well as some funny anecdotes and videos from her years traveling with Bob Hope

Among those who have hailed Miss Daley's talents are Steve Tyrell : "Stunning is the only way to describe the spell that gorgeous Jan Daley wove into her show. She's a masterful jazz vocalist. Don't miss this great songstress live!"

The Catalina Jazz Club is located at 6725 W. Sunset Blvd. in Hollywood (enter through McCadden Place). The phone for reservations is 323-466-2210.





