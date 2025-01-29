JAZZ AT NAZ Returns to the Soraya in February

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Soraya’s signature festival, Jazz at Naz, will return on Feb. 1 for a month of performances from legendary masters such as 2024 Kennedy Center Honoree Arturo Sandoval and Chucho Valdés, to up-and-coming star saxophonist and five-time GRAMMY nominee Lakecia Benjamin, and current jazz masters Christian McBride and Jason Moran. Performances take place on both The Soraya’s Great Hall mainstage with several performances onstage in the intimate only-at-The-Soraya Jazz Club — where audiences can enjoy food and wine along with fantastic jazz artists performing just a few feet away.

Following last season’s sold-out concert with Aaron Tveit, Pacific Jazz Orchestra returns to The Soraya to kick off the month-long festival on Sat, Feb 1 with versatile Broadway sensation Eva Noblezada conducted by Christopher Walden. Current double GRAMMY Award nominee saxophonist Lakecia Benjamin plays two nights, Wed & Thu, Feb 5 & 6 in the cozy onstage Jazz Club followed on Fri & Sat, Feb 7 & 8 by master of the upright bass, Christian McBride and his new quintet, Ursa Major. Pianist/composer Jason Moran returns on Thu, Feb 13 for a salute to Duke Ellington with CSUN Jazz “A” Band. Singer/songwriter Kurt Elling celebrates modern jazz pioneers Weather Report with Yellowjackets and special guest Peter Erskine on Sat, Feb 15. Closing out Jazz at Naz will be Chucho Valdés: Irakere 50 with special guest Arturo Sandoval, and Cimafunk.

Now in its fourth season, the annual Jazz at Naz festival has been recognized as one of the best winter jazz festivals on the West Coast as well as the jazz epicenter in Los Angeles. Jazz at Naz has showcased major debuts for emerging artists such as two-time GRAMMY winner Samara Joy and created a home for the world’s jazz legends such as John Pizzarelli, Branford Marsalis, Dianne Reeves, Chucho Valdés, and Charles Lloyd, and turned the spotlight on influential crossover artists such as Bobby and Taylor McFerrin, Diana Krall, Jon Batiste, Gregory Porter, Herb Alpert and Lani Hall.

Festival concerts take place in The Soraya’s 1,700-seat Great Hall and its innovative 230-seat onstage Jazz Club. Since the inception of the festival The Soraya has also offered at-home viewing via it's in-house multi-camera livestreaming operation — expanding availability for audiences around the world. The virtual streams feature behind-the-scenes content and backstage interviews with the artists, in addition to the complete concert.

