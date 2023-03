JAZZ AT NAZ Continues In March With Charles Lloyd and Clayton-Hamilton Orchestra With Grammy-Winner Samara Joy

Due to overwhelming response to January's limited run, Burbank's Colony Theatre is bringing back the critically acclaimed 2018 LA production of The Diary of Anne Frank.

March 6, 2023

Big Little Theater Company in association with the Los Angeles LGBT Center has announced its world premiere production of Menstruation: A Period Piece by Miranda Rose Hall. Produced by Camille Jenkins and under the direction of Katie Lindsay with music by Tova Katz, previews begin on March 16 with opening set for Friday, March 24, at 8pm.