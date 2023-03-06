Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

JAZZ AT NAZ Continues In March With Charles Lloyd and Clayton-Hamilton Orchestra With Grammy-Winner Samara Joy

As part of the Jazz at Naz Festival, both concerts will be livestreamed with pre-show content. Access to stream is $19 per concert.

Mar. 06, 2023  
The Soraya's monthlong Jazz at Naz Festival rolls into March this year with two masters of the musical genre-the elder statesman sax legend Charles Lloyd celebrates his 85th birthday on March 18 with an all-star lineup, and the 2023 GRAMMY Award-winning Best New Artist Samara Joy makes her debut at The Soraya with Clayton-Hamilton Orchestra on March 26. Both concerts will be Live Streamed from The Soraya's Great Hall for just $19 each.

Tenor sax titan, bandleader, and composer Charles Lloyd has played with countless legends from Cannonball Adderley to Howlin' Wolf. In a rare appearance to celebrate his 85th birthday, he visits The Soraya with two of his trios featuring very special guests, guitarist Bill Frisell, pianist Gerald Clayton, and double bassist Larry Grenadier, among others.

With her GRAMMY Award-winning Verve Records debut Linger Awhile, 23-year-old Bronx native Samara Joy joins the likes of Sarah Vaughn, Ella Fitzgerald, and Billie Holiday as the venerable label's next jazz singing sensation. Her rich, velvety, and precociously refined voice has earned fans such as Anita Baker and Regina King, while her broadcast appearances on the Today, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and many others-along with millions of likes on TikTok-have cemented her status as the first Gen-Z jazz singing star. The concert is sold-out but available for purchase via The Soraya's Jazz at Naz livestream at TheSoraya.org. READ FULL PRESS RELEASE DOWNLOAD IMAGES Please contact The Soraya for ticket and interview requests. To do so, email Communications Associate Marie Estrada, or Consultant Gary Murphy.

Sat Mar 18 | 8PM
Charles Lloyd 85th Birthday Celebration
Charles Lloyd Ocean Trio featuring Gerald Clayton & Anthony Wilson
Charles Lloyd Chapel Trio featuring Bill Frisell & Larry Grenadier
LEARN MORE

Sun Mar 26 | 8PM
The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra
Featuring 2x GRAMMY Winner Samara Joy
LEARN MORE




