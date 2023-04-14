Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

JACK CRADDOCK IS HAVING A PARTY Comes To Moving Arts Theatre Next Month

Performances begin Friday, May 12, at 8pm.

Apr. 14, 2023  
JACK CRADDOCK IS HAVING A PARTY Comes To Moving Arts Theatre Next Month

The world premiere of Jack Craddock is Having a Party, a new comedy by Harrison Harvey, has been set to play nine performances only at Moving Arts Theatre beginning Friday, May 12, at 8pm. Directed by Rachel McBath, the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Eric Patrick Harper, Sally Hughes, Andy Schirrmeister, and Morgan Thompson. Lighting and sound design are by Justin Huen. The engagement will run through Sunday, June 4.

Jack Craddock is Having a Party is Harrison Harvey's playwriting debut. It's a comedy of contemporary manners set over the course of one turbulent evening. In an Austin, Texas apartment haunted by recent calamity, the unheralded homecoming of a mythic frat star heartthrob brings simmering tensions among a tangled group of friends and ex-lovers to a rolling boil. Running time is 90 minutes with no intermission.

Eric Patrick Harper's New York theatre credits include MPSD, Square Footage, Pete and Chasten, Closed, Funnyhouse, The Lady in the Movie, Hamlet. Regional credits include A Bright New Boise, The Taming of the Shrew, Macbeth, 40 Days. Television and film credits include American Rust (Showtime), Bosch: Legacy (Amazon Studios), Madam Secretary (CBS), Nora Highland (Newfest Official Selection and Gold Derby Winner).

Sally Hughes's stage credits include, Antaeus: Hamlet, As You Like It, Henry IV Part I, Top Girls; A Noise Within: Othello; Ensemble Theatre Company: The City of Conversation; Theatre @ Boston Court: Colony Collapse. Other work includes collaborations with Huntington Theatre Company, The Actors Studio, Manhattan Shakespeare Project, Columbia University, LAMDA, and more. Television credits include Code Black, Rosewood, Criminal Minds, General Hospital, Conan.

Andy Schirrmeister trained at Alice Carter Studios in LA and is currently studying advanced improv at The Groundlings. He has been producing and acting in short films and will star in an anthology feature directed by independent filmmaker Andrew Edison, set for release in 2024.

Morgan Thompson is an LA-based writer and actor. She broke into the industry as a child actor, landing the title role in Red Riding Hood, Randal Kleiser's first movie musical since Grease, opposite Henry Cavill and Debi Mazar. She has since starred opposite Meghann Fahy in the independent film Our Time, alongside Zazie Beetz in the short film Prep, and worked under director Regina King on Season Five of Scandal on ABC. Her feature script, Whipped, was the winner of the 2019 RomCom Fest Screenwriting Competition and a 2019 BlueCat Screenwriting Competition Quarterfinalist. Her pilot script Frisky Business was a 2020 Final Draft Big Break Quarterfinalist.




Festival Of Arts Debuts Fresh Faces Exhibit At FoaSOUTH, April 15 - June 1 Photo
Festival Of Arts Debuts Fresh Faces Exhibit At FoaSOUTH, April 15 - June 1
The Festival of Arts Fine Art Show in Laguna Beach will be opening its doors this summer on July 5, 2023; however, patrons will have an opportunity to get a sneak peek of the artwork of many first-time Festival exhibitors at Fresh Faces 2023.
FRANCISCO PALOMARES | NO PARKING ON PALOMARESBLVD On View At Bermudez Projects Beginning A Photo
FRANCISCO PALOMARES | NO PARKING ON PALOMARESBLVD On View At Bermudez Projects Beginning April 22
Bermudez Projects has announced No Parking on PalomaresBLVD, the debut solo exhibition by its newest artist, Francisco Palomares, one of today's most exciting emerging Chicano artists. At the opening, we'll also be toasting the acquisition of a Palomares artwork by today's most prominent champion of Chicano art.
Pacific Opera Returns To Forest Lawn Glendale For THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE Photo
Pacific Opera Returns To Forest Lawn Glendale For THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE
​​​​​​​Pacific Opera Project (POP) returns to one of its most beloved outdoor venues for W.S. Gilbert & Arthur Sullivan's The Pirates of Penzance from Friday, May 19, 2023 through Sunday, May 28, 2023 at Glendale Forest Lawn.
MISSED OPPORTUNITIES Comes To Sawyers Playhouse At Loft Ensemble This Month Photo
MISSED OPPORTUNITIES Comes To Sawyer's Playhouse At Loft Ensemble This Month
Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood has announced its next production, the West Coast premiere of Missed Opportunities by Jillian Leff — which will be presented in Sawyer's Playhouse (the company's second stage).

More Hot Stories For You


JACK CRADDOCK IS HAVING A PARTY Comes To Moving Arts Theatre Next MonthJACK CRADDOCK IS HAVING A PARTY Comes To Moving Arts Theatre Next Month
April 14, 2023

The world premiere of Jack Craddock is Having a Party, a new comedy by Harrison Harvey, has been set to play nine performances only at Moving Arts Theatre beginning Friday, May 12, at 8pm.
Festival Of Arts Debuts Fresh Faces Exhibit At FoaSOUTH, April 15 - June 1Festival Of Arts Debuts Fresh Faces Exhibit At FoaSOUTH, April 15 - June 1
April 13, 2023

The Festival of Arts Fine Art Show in Laguna Beach will be opening its doors this summer on July 5, 2023; however, patrons will have an opportunity to get a sneak peek of the artwork of many first-time Festival exhibitors at Fresh Faces 2023.
FRANCISCO PALOMARES | NO PARKING ON PALOMARESBLVD On View At Bermudez Projects Beginning April 22FRANCISCO PALOMARES | NO PARKING ON PALOMARESBLVD On View At Bermudez Projects Beginning April 22
April 13, 2023

Bermudez Projects has announced No Parking on PalomaresBLVD, the debut solo exhibition by its newest artist, Francisco Palomares, one of today's most exciting emerging Chicano artists. At the opening, we'll also be toasting the acquisition of a Palomares artwork by today's most prominent champion of Chicano art.
Pacific Opera Returns To Forest Lawn Glendale For THE PIRATES OF PENZANCEPacific Opera Returns To Forest Lawn Glendale For THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE
April 13, 2023

​​​​​​​Pacific Opera Project (POP) returns to one of its most beloved outdoor venues for W.S. Gilbert & Arthur Sullivan's The Pirates of Penzance from Friday, May 19, 2023 through Sunday, May 28, 2023 at Glendale Forest Lawn.
MISSED OPPORTUNITIES Comes To Sawyer's Playhouse At Loft Ensemble This MonthMISSED OPPORTUNITIES Comes To Sawyer's Playhouse At Loft Ensemble This Month
April 13, 2023

Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood has announced its next production, the West Coast premiere of Missed Opportunities by Jillian Leff — which will be presented in Sawyer's Playhouse (the company's second stage).
share