Irvine Barclay Theatre Presents The Blind Boys of Alabama Christmas Show

This joyous holiday streaming show will feature songs from the Blind Boys' 2014 Talkin' Christmas! album as well as the band's previous Grammy-winning Christmas recording, Go Tell It on the Mountain, along with Blind Boys' gospel classics and other gems from their 70-plus-year career.

The Blind Boys of Alabama have the rare distinction of being recognized around the world as both living legends and modern-day innovators. They are not just gospel singers borrowing from old traditions; the group helped to define those traditions in 20th century and almost single-handedly created a new gospel sound for the 21st. Since the original members first sang together as kids at the Alabama Institute for the Negro Blind in the late 1930s (including Jimmy Carter, who leads the group today), the band has persevered through seven decades to become one of the most recognized and decorated roots music groups in the world.

Since they released their debut single, "I Can See Everybody's Mother But Mine," on the iconic Veejay label in 1948, the Blind Boys have been hailed as "gospel titans" by Rolling Stone and have collaborated with everyone from Stevie Wonder to Prince and Lou Reed, and performed on some of the world's most prestigious stages. The New York Times said that they "came to epitomize what is known as jubilee singing, a livelier breed of gospel music," adding that "they made it zestier still by adding jazz and blues idioms and turning up the volume, creating a sound...like the rock 'n' roll that grew out of it." The New Yorker simply called them "legendary."

The Blind Boys' live shows are roof-raising musical events that appeal to audiences of all cultures, as evidenced by an international itinerary that has taken them to virtually every continent. The Blind Boys of Alabama have attained the highest levels of achievement in a career that spans over 75 years and shows no signs of diminishing.

Single tickets: $18; Group ticket: $25. A portion of each ticket sold benefits Irvine Barclay Theatre.

Buy Tickets: https://www.thebarclay.org/buy-tickets/2020-2021-season-events/blind-boys-of-alabama.html

