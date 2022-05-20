Irreverent Comedy Revue PAPER CUTS To Premiere At Hollywood Fringe

Books. As children, they were our gateways to the past, the present, and the future. They took us to faraway lands and taught us right from wrong. But as adults, we know they're full of it. That's why 12 of the funniest young comedians in Los Angeles (who were available) are finally sticking it to the literary tomes that raised our expectations and set us up to fail in PAPER CUTS.

PAPER CUTS is an hour-long live theatrical revue from Troy Matthew Peterson Productions featuring original sketches and songs presented through the 2022 Hollywood Fringe Festival. Audience members at the McCadden Place Theatre in Hollywood will bear witness to send-ups of classic childhood favorites and the adults who told us to read them. Whether it be fairy tales, US history, or the sanctity of the Merriam Webster, no one will be safe from getting a paper cut or assorted other injuries.

The youthful ensemble created the seventeen sketches and three original song parodies from scratch themselves and rehearsed them both in-person and across four time zones over zoom. This kind of collaboration isn't new to this dedicated troupe as many of its members met through an improv practice group that kept spirits high during the darkest days of the pandemic in 2020. It came out of their dedication to their comedy training as members have studied at The Groundlings School, Second City Chicago and Los Angeles, UCB, the USC School of Dramatic Arts, and other comedy institutions. All of their hard work has paid off in numerous acclaimed one women shows, improv festival runs, and two Worldwide Comedy Award nominations.

The ensemble includes such up-and-coming comedic performers as Audrey Beauchamp, Miles Bryant, Olivia Connolly, Rebecca Del Sesto, Lis Dye, Hannah Hedrick, Will Mueller, Theo Rosenfeld, Sarah Shtern, Jenn Starr, and Gabe Valdez. At the head of the production is director/producer/writer/actor Troy Peterson. A graduate of the USC School Of Cinematic Arts, Peterson has been responsible or a part of numerous award-winning short films, play productions, and a single national tour. He has studied improv at the Groundlings School in Los Angeles and is a graduate of the Second City Conservatory program in Chicago in which many of the PAPER CUTS sketches delighted packed houses in their rough form.

Now in its polished version, this collection of sketches will take you from Robin Hood's Merrie Old England to Broadway's latest hits as marriages fall apart, fairy godmothers take to drink, and librarians are asked to make the impossible choice as they tackle the dangers of judging life by its cover...not the least of which might be PAPER CUTS.

PAPER CUTS is Troy Matthew Peterson Productions' first stage production. It is presented at the historic McCadden Place Theatre through Asylum at the McCadden Place Theatre. The production will follow Hollywood Fringe Festival's Code of Conduct and COVID guidelines which requires all audience members to bring a vaccination card proving full vaccination status.

Starring in "Paper Cuts" are Audrey Beauchamp, Miles Bryant, Olivia Connolly, Rebecca Del Sesto, Lis Dye, Hannah Hedrick, Will Mueller, Troy Peterson, Theo Rosenfeld, Sarah Shtern, Jenn Starr, and Gabe Valdez.

Information and $15.00 tickets are available at: www.papercutsfringe.com. Trailer viewable at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4bhkn-Azr94

Performance Details:

"Paper Cuts"

Written by Troy Peterson, Theo Rosenfeld, Sarah Shtern, Olivia Connolly, Rebecca Del Sesto, & Hannah Hedrick

Directed and Produced by Troy Peterson

Co-Produced by Rebecca Del Sesto

Presented by Troy Matthew Peterson Productions through the Hollywood Fringe Festival

Logo designed by Robert Anderson

Suitable for audience members 14 and up. Contains explicit language and sexual themes/innuendo. Parental discretion is advised.

SHOW LENGTH

60 minutes. Late entry will be available for the first ten minutes.

DATES AND TIMES AND LOCATION

Venue: The McCadden Place Theater (1157 N. McCadden Place, Hollywood, Los Angeles, 90038)

Four shows only:

Friday, June 3, 2022, 7:00 PM

Saturday matinee, June 11, 2022, 3:00 PM

Sunday, June 12, 2022, 8:00 PM

Friday, June 24, 2022 9:30 PM