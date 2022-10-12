Interview: With One Life to Live Tuc Watkins Makes the Most of His INHERITANCE

The Geffen Playhouse west coast premieres the Stephen Daldry production of four-time Tony Award winner The Heritance October 16, 2022 (already in previews). Mike Donahue directs the all-out cast of Nic Ashe, Bill Brochtrup, Tantoo Cardinal, Juan Castano, Jay Donnell, Israel Erron Ford, August Gray Gall, Adam Kantor, Eddie Lopez, Kasey Mahaffy, Miguel Pinzon, Avi Roque and Tuc Watkins. Tuc carved out some time from his rehearsals to chat about this Matthew López production, as well as, some of his career highlights.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Tuc!

What attracted you to get involved in production of The Inheritance?

We need more LGBTQ stories. What it was like for our community in the past. How it shaped who we are now. All of that informs who we will become. I liked the scope of Matthew Lopez' story and the juggernaut of the production.

What would your three-line pitch of The Heritance be?

It examines love between gay men in contemporary New York a generation after the AIDS epidemic. It asks what the current generation owes its forebears. It is in turns funny, sexy, and terrifying.

Have you worked with any of The Heritance cast or creatives before?

Years ago, I was handcuffed to Bill Brochtrup's desk on NYPD Blue.

If you were to submit your character Henry Wilcox on an online dating service what qualities of his would you list?

Always picks up the bill. Owns a dozen homes worldwide. Taller than most billionaires.

What flaws would you definitely omit?

Emotionally unavailable. Cozy with conservatives. Just owns the one jet.

Did all your years daily learning scripts on One Life to Live come in handy in mastering the dialogue in this six-and-a-half-hour show?

In sixth grade I memorized a long poem in an hour. Mr. Brake, my teacher said, "You should become an actor." So I did.

How much rehearsal time are the cast receiving?

We are staging two plays, each with three acts, totaling seven hours in just six weeks. That's a lot of math, but it's been very exhilarating.

This is not your first all-openly gay cast that you've been involved in (the 2018 revival of The Boys In The Band). Any differences of camaraderie on these two sets?

"Boys in the Band" and "The Inheritance" casts both developed a comfortable, familiar way of communicating with each other early on. Historically, most shows have one gay character. Here were two shows where virtually all the characters were gay. When a minority finds itself in the majority a fluidity occurs among its members that could be described as empowering. It was suggested to one of those casts that when we moved from the rehearsal space to the theatre, we needed to shore up our behavior because other people would also be working there.

You booked your first professional acting gig in 1990 and publicly came out on the Marie Osmond Show in 2013. Has there been a major difference in the roles you're offered and that are available to you before and after that essential event?

When I started, you couldn't be an openly gay actor if you wanted to play James Bond. Today I don't think that's not the case. But you probably do have to be British. Britain will probably hold Bond dear like America holds Batman dear. Oh wait, we gave Batman to a Brit. So... quid pro quo.

In an alternate universe, under what conditions and at what venue would the characters you've played (The Inheritance's Henry, The Boys In The Band's Hank and One Life to Live's David Vickers) converge and interact?

The Fire Island Ferry. Hank is traveling to meet friends, Henry is annoyed that there is no helicopter service to the island, and David Vickers mistakenly thought he was going to the Hamptons.

What's in the future for Tuc Watkins?

"Uncoupled" on Netflix and Kit Williamson's upcoming LGBTQ series "Unconventional."

Thank you again, Tuc! I look forward to meeting your Henry Wilcox.

