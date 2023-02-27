Interview: Singer/Songwriter/Actor John-Michael Lyles Revels In His SECRET GARDEN

The revival of the Tony Award-winning The Secret Garden - The Musical has just opened at the Ahmanson. Sierra Boggess heads the large cast directed and choreographed by Warren Caryle. I had the chance to chat with John-Michael Lyles who plays Dixon, a most pivotal influence on the central character Mary Lennox.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, John-Michael!

What elements of "The Secret Garden" attracted you to this production?

So many things, but the score really stood out to me in an emotional way. I love the music so much and one of my closest friends, David Gomez, used to sing "Wick" in class and make us all cry, so I have a real sense of adoration and nostalgia for Dickon's songs.

What would your three-line pitch for "The Secret Garden" be?

Sierra. Boggess... Period.

Have you worked with any of this show's cast or creatives before?

I've worked with Rob Berman and Vishal Vaidya before in "1776" and various Encores productions in NYC! Rob is so musically sharp, one always knows that we're gonna sound fierce when he is at the helm. And, Vishal, baby, got PIPES for DAYS and DAYS!!! A tenor of tenors. Sings down.

If you were to submit your character Dickon for a dating website, what qualities of his would you list?

I would definitely mention Dickon's love of hiking, gardening and wild pony rides!

What flaws would you definitely omit?

I probably wouldn't mention that I talk to birds and various creatures...

In an alternate universe, name a place and a situation in which Dickon would interact with Thought 3, your character from "A Strange Loop," and Mercy Wheatley from your musical "Shoot for the Moon."

I suppose if we were to enter into the strange loop of Dickon's psyche, we may meet the cast of thoughts in his head, in which case Thought 3 would absolutely be a proud purple pony with a mean green crop top in platform hooves for your pleasure! Regarding "Shoot for the Moon," I believe that Archibald is eventually going to hook Dickon up with another flat in Paris, as a token of gratitude for all his fierce gardening. While in Paris, I imagine Dickon could cross paths with Mercy, who has perhaps travelled there to sip anisette and scribble poetry alongside the resiliently fabulous Black & Gay community of the 1940s.

Any plans for you yourself to take on the role of Mercy Wheatley?

Right now, David and I want to focus on writing the strongest and most compelling story possible! If I think too much about myself inside of it, I'll get distracted.

What did it feel like when you found out the show you were in "A Strange Loop" won the Pulitzer Prize?

It was one of the shiniest of silver linings amidst a rough pandemic lockdown.

You're a singer/songwriter/actor. What did you want to be growing up?

I knew I wanted to be an artist from a very young age, but my creative urges have always been so vast, so it took me a while to figure out what "being an artist" meant for me and how best to achieve it. I suppose I'm still figuring that out, even now! I consider myself very lucky to have had a supportive foundation of friends, family and teachers while coming of age to guide me and lift me up.

Who were your idols in your youth?

Too many to name! First to come to mind are the Spice Girls (laughs)... and I've come to find out that Mel B is from Yorkshire, like Dickon! Eyyyyyy-op!

What's in the near future for John-Michael Lyles? Writing new songs? Another acting gig?

A vacation!

Thank you again, John-Michael! I look forward to meeting your Dixon.

