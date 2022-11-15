Interview: Shawn Lefty Plunkett on presenting the West Coast premiere of John Mabey's A COMPLICATED HOPE

Playwright John Mabey won the Panowski Playwriting Award, the Getchell New Play Award, and the Essential Theater Playwriting Award for his recent play A Complicated Hope. The three-person play centers around Marie and her daughter Rose Marie who are left adrift after their husband and father, Michael, passes away. But it's how he leaves that alters the lives of the family forever, especially after they meet Arnie, Michael's boyfriend. Mirroring the erratic path of grief itself, A Complicated Hope flashes between the moments in time that changed them all, exploring the challenges of both finding a family of choice and letting yourself be found.

Earlier this year, Kentwood Players presented a reading of Mabey's play in which Shawn Lefty Plunkett portrayed the role of Arnie. I was curious to find out what led to his decision to produce the fully-staged West Coast premiere of A Complicated Hope as well as take on the role of Arnie again.

Thank you, Lefty, for taking the time to speak with me about your journey in bringing A Complicated Hope to the stage. First of all, please share a bit about your theatrical background for readers who don't know anything about you.

I caught the acting bug when I was a kid, about 10 years old, but I wasn't able to pursue it like I wanted to then and life moved on. As an adult I dabbled here and there, but after my son came along, who by the way was singing and performing before he could speak, I was inspired to jump in with both feet. Since then, I've done a few television shows and short films but my first love is theater. I've been in several productions from dramas to comedies and even musicals.

Have you always wanted to be an actor or prefer working behind the scenes?

Acting is my passion. I absolutely love it but I really enjoy all aspects of theater. When I read a play, especially one that speaks to me, as with A Complicated Hope, I can visualize in my mind how the world would look and feel. So it is an amazing experience to build and design sets that bring a story to life.

When and why did you decide to form your own production company, The Left Hand Productions?

Like many people, the pandemic sparked my desire to produce. I wanted so much to be creative and I missed performing on stage. Rather than sit around and wait for it to end or for someone to ask me to work on their idea, I thought, why not produce my own shows? I started writing. I thought about how to bring live theater back to people in a new, exciting way even though we couldn't be together in the same space. That's when I coined the phrase "Live hybrid theater."

What are some of the previous plays your company has produced?

The first show The Left Hand Productions produced was called Safer Apart. It was in the midst of the pandemic and we put that show on live on YouTube. In many ways, this show was a proof of concept. We had to research and purchase software that would allow us the ability to live stream our show. What set this production apart is that we were able to have 4 actors in two locations to be socially distant, and have several cameras, including one fully moving camera, as well as incorporate video elements. I'm extremely proud of that show.

We followed that up with Threshold, a short thriller, for which we used a more traditional single camera. That short also premiered on YouTube. Since then, we have been developing other projects, but A Complicated Hope, at the moment, is my sole focus.

Pictured: Fayley Patrice plays Marie, the mother in A Complicated Hope.

Is A Complicated Hope your company's first in-person staged production?

Yes! This will be our first live, in-person production.

What drew you to select A Complicated Hope as your first staged production? Was it the storyline, characters, message or something else?

All of those things drew me to this piece. First and foremost was the writing in such a believable and realistic manner. Then the characters, all so real, so interesting, so complex and so flawed. This story is so raw and so emotional, touching on themes of death and life, religion, class and race relations, and sexuality but in such a way that there isn't any judgement. What I find most beautiful about this is that the audience is never subjected to someone else's definition of morality or right or wrong. They are just invited to witness the complexities of life through the fog of death and grief.

Besides producing the play, you are also appearing as Arnie in the production. What do you find most difficult, or most rewarding, about wearing such important hats?

The most difficult part of wearing multiple hats in any production is having to change those hats on a dime. When you are an actor, you only have to concentrate on learning lines and character choices. For me, because this is a very small budget production, I am constantly bouncing back and forth from building sets to booking rehearsal space to setting up ticketing and laying out posters - all the behind the scene things that are necessary to bring productions to life. I am constantly making notes on what props are needed and how my set design is evolving.

Ultimately though, for me it is about bringing these beautifully written people to life. Being so intimately involved in all aspects helps me move forward with confidence and create a world around myself that allows me to inhabit Arnie.

How did you go about casting the two women needed to portray the mother and daughter?

We put out audition notice pretty much everywhere we could. including Backstage and Facebook groups as well as reaching out to friends and friends of friends. Because we are new and relatively unknown, we had to really work hard to get the word out. We had many ups and downs but I truly believe that we were blessed to cast these two amazing actresses and that things worked out exactly the way they were supposed to for us.

Please tell me a bit about the two women in the play, both the characters and actors portraying them.

Fayley Patrice plays Marie, the mother. She has a long and varied theater resume as well as theater training. Fayley is a force on stage and she is the perfect fit for Marie. Her ability to be strong and intimidating, but then turn and become vulnerable, is truly inspiring.

Pictured: Danielle Davis plays daughter Rose Marie in A Complicated Hope.

Danielle Davis plays her daughter Rose Marie. Danielle is another actor that grew up on stage and it's apparent since she is so at ease and confident, which is necessary in a piece like this. Her character is very complex and the relationship dynamics she needs to navigate make this role a challenge. Danielle holds her own and then some.

The director of A Complicated Hope is Mary Boldish James. She has over 30 years of theater experience, starting out on stage as a child actor. She has her MFA Writing for the Stage and Screen from Point Park University; Pittsburgh, PA, and her BA in Liberal Arts with minors in

Creative Writing and Acting from Clarion University of Pennsylvania. Ultimately, Mary and I seemed to share the same overall ideas for the theme and feel of this play. Her wealth of knowledge and artistic view will elevate this production, and it gives me confidence that this show will be a beautiful experience for the audience.

How did you go about locating a theater in which to present the play?

My first priority was finding a space that felt right the play. I really wanted it to be an intimate experience, so a 50-seat theater was the right fit.

What do you hope audiences will be talking about after seeing the play?

My hope is that the audience sees themselves in the characters and because they do, they are affected enough to have open, heartfelt conversations about life and death and relationships. I would love to overhear passionate discussions about what they think the play was saying and what happens to the characters after the play ends.

Are you planning to hold talkbacks with the cast after the performances?

I am. I think this play lends itself to that.

Is the playwright planning to attend the production?

Yes he is, which I am so excited about! John and I have been talking about producing this play for such a long time and I can't wait to share it with him.

Are your wife and son involved in any aspect of the production?

Absolutely. I couldn't make any of this happen without my wife, Gloria. She is the other half of my creative side. She is an amazing photographer who shot and designed our poster. She also did some of the upholstery and sewing for the sets. Our son, Elliott, is a daily inspiration for me and he has provided muscle when needed.

Can you share what other plays are on your radar to produce following A Complicated Hope?

It's really hard to focus on anything else at the moment but I am inspired by edgy contemporary plays that draw the audience in. I am excited to keep bringing new works to life.

Is there anything else you would like to share about yourself, your company, or the play?

I just think that this is such a beautiful play. There are so many facets to it, just like there are in life has itself. Ultimately, it will spark meaningful conversations and I couldn't ask for more than that.

Thanks so much!

A Complicated Hope by John Mabey, produced by The Left Hand Productions, runs for one weekend, December 9-11 on Fri/Sat 8pm, Sun 5pm, at the New Collective Theatre, 6440 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90038. Tickets are $25 and may be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-complicated-hope-tickets-457523183157?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=escb Available seats will be sold at the door. Street parking in the area; please read signs carefully. Mask wearing is encouraged but not required indoors.