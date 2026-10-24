Interview: Richard Rosales in LES MISERABLES! at Bank Of America Theater -Thousand Oaks

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Actor, Richard Rosales, is a prominent regional theater performer who casting directors keeping finding perfect roles for he and their productions. Richard was cast most recently as The Bishop Of Digne at The Bank of America Theater, and to list a few mor ; Michael in Elegies and Leonato om Much Ado About Nothing for the iconic Hollywood Fringe Festival, Lt. Torasso in Passion as well as Chef Louis in the Little Mermaid both for the Chromolume Theater, Melvin P. Thorpe in The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas for the Morgan-Wixson Theater, Mr. Scott in Save The Pier at COSM, Roger in The Musical Comedy:: Murders of 1940 at Theater Palisades before it was burnt to the ground.

Graciously, Richard sat down with Broadway World Los Angeles to answer the rising popular TEN QUESTIONS IN TEN MINUTES to share is growing repertoire in Los Angeles' established regional theaters.

What and where were the lucky stars you were born under?

I was under the Pisces constellation. A triple Pisces, to be exact. I was born in March in Fountain Valley, CA. (Fun Fact: Fountain Valley was originally named Gospel Swamp due to the high number of tent revivals there)





Can you remember your first live performance and who took you there?

The first live performance I remember is of my mother taking me as a toddler to see my dad’s band rehearse in an old warehouse. My first theatrical show was when I was only 10 years old when my mother took me to see the Wizard of Oz. It is still one my all time favorite stories!



When did you have an twinkling-inkling you wanted to perform on stage?

I was a late starter. A church boy at heart, I had been a gospel singer since I was 11. When I was in my late 20’s I started singing more secular music and, to help me improve my stage presence, a friend recommended that I take a Musical Theatre class. I didn’t even know what a musical was! Once I began working with my coach, I fell in love with this beautiful form of story telling. I was hooked!



What was the initial response from your sibs and extended family members about your creative aspirations?

I have been truly blessed to have the full support of my family from the start.



Do you remember your first audition but did you land the part?

I do! It was for a theatre in the park show called Rosalynde & The Falcon. And I landed the part of the Evil King. So fun. The heat exhaustion kind of sucked but it was super fun!



Did you rob and steal from the best or train seriously in college or at a repertory?

I have been fortunate because all of my musical theatre and classical training has come from working with my coach, Cathy Wallace, for the last 18 years. Nothing can replace finding a coach that you trust, and working with them to find and develop your unique voice. I’m forever grateful.



Can you share a vulnerable moment when you considered giving up and going to Plan B?

Like many people, COVID really forced me reexamine my life. Music and performing had been my whole life and identity. And now, all of a sudden, it was gone. Like so many creatives, it sent me into a really dark place. Pretty quickly I realized, I had no plan B to fall back on. I had no choice except to get back on the horse. I couldn’t imagine my life doing anything else.



How did you find out about the 5-Star Theatricals audition for LES MISERABLES in Thousand Oaks, CA?

I have respected and wanted to work with 5 Star for quite some time. When they announced their season, I knew I wanted to audition for Les Mis and started preparing months before the auditions were even announced. I was so excited when I first saw the auditions announced on Instagram!



What was your audition for Michael Donovan Casting (CSA) like and how did you find out you nailed the part? (Fun Fact: Donovan directed CATCH ME IF YOU CAN! the musical with parallel run dates at The Colony Theater in Burbank, CA)

This was my first experience auditioning for Michael Donovan! It was all such a pleasant surprise compared to other open calls I have attended. Even though there was a waiting room full of people, they really gave me their full time and attention. I was then asked to submit a self tape specifically for the Bishop and, when they let me know I got the callback, they gave me feedback that helped me nail the callback. The whole process from the beginning to the end felt collaborative. Three days after the callback I found out that I got the part of the Bishop by email first thing in the morning! What a way to start the day!



LES MISERABLES! at the BANK OF AMERICA Performance Theater was incredibly well cast in each individual role with progressive color-blind casting! The production values were extremely professional at a Disney scale by a visionary Executive Producer, Cindy Murray, a creative solutions Director, Doug Kreeger who successfully converted a million dollar Broadway production into a cost effective five stars regional theater without losing artistic merit, and an on the perfect beat Music Director/Conductor, Anthony Lucca but the casting made a bigger statement Thousand Oaks is worth the Sunday drive outside of Los Angeles for Broadway musical theater. What is your next audition? Your go to 16 bars, and fave technique to relax?

Sincerely, this has been one of the most amazing cast, crew, and creative team I have ever worked with! Next audition? I'm in between shows in LA but I’m always on the look out for the next exciting project! My go to 16 bar cut will always come from Where Are All The People from Chaplin by Christopher Curtis. Perfection! My relaxation technique has been spending time with my recently adopted English bulldog rescue, named LuLu. You can’t stay stressed for long when you have a dog! (Richard is a Baritenor Low G to High Bb)

For more than three decades, 5-Star Theatricals has enriched the cultural life of Ventura and Los Angeles counties by delivering Broadway-quality live musical theatre. Their mission is to provide high-quality theatre experiences, foster educational opportunities, and promote cultural and artistic enrichment throughout Southern California. We are dedicated to creating opportunities for emerging performers and artists, having helped launch careers for talent such as Adam Lambert, Katharine McPhee, and Tony nominee Stephanie J. Block. Through our "Beyond the Footlights" outreach programs, we actively give back to our community. Since the program's inception, we have provided complimentary tickets to more than 45,000 underserved children, seniors in need, and active military personnel. Additionally, we ensure accessible and engaging experiences for all audiences by offering ASL-interpreted performances, cast and staff talkbacks for the most comprehensive theatrical experiences.

Michael Donovan Casting comprised of two Casting Society of America casting directors; Michael Donovan and his associate, Richard Ferris, who have been working together for 14 years as well as teaching master classes in audition techniques in film, television and legit. They are currently casting for Rent for the Ensemble theater Company in Santa Barbara, The Laugh Track for International Theater Company in Long Beach and Drunk Shakespeare Society for the Los Angeles Company (new part-time members). https://michaeldonovancasting.com/current-projects

Michael Donovan is the recipient of 10 Artios Awards, presented by the Casting Society of America for Outstanding Achievement in Casting. Michael has cast over 1000 theatre productions, including shows produced at the Ahmanson Theatre, the Hollywood Bowl, Pasadena Playhouse, Mark Taper Forum, Kirk Douglas Theatre, Ensemble Theatre Company, Laguna Playhouse, 5-Star Theatricals, La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, South Coast Rep, Walt Disney Concert Hall, Geffen Playhouse, International City Theatre, La Jolla Playhouse, Getty Villa, Ricardo Montalban Theatre, Garry Marshall Theatre, Colony Theatre, Theatre @ Boston Court, 24th St. Theatre, The Soraya, San Francisco Symphony, Arizona Theatre Company, both the Palazzo Theatre and the Paris Theatre in Las Vegas, Arkansas Rep, Kentucky Shakespeare Festival, Indiana Rep, as well as several national tours. Michael’s credits also include numerous films, over 1,000 commercials, and multiple TV series. Michael, who also teaches at Pepperdine, is President of the Foundation for New American Musicals, and serves on the Board of Directors for Camp Bravo.

Richie Ferris has been officially working as a Casting Director since the beginning of 2021, and has been casting alongside Michael Donovan since early 2012. In that time, he has been the recipient of 4 Artios Awards (with 15 total nominations), presented by the Casting Society of America for Outstanding Achievement in Casting, most recently receiving an Artios Award in the “Los Angeles Theatre” category for REEFER MADNESS. Over the past 13 years he has been a part of the casting process for over 500 musicals, plays, television, films and readings.

Les Miserables! Cast for 5-Star Theatricals by Michael Donovan Casting:

Principal Cast:

Jean Valjean: Richard Bermudez

Madame Thénardier: Francesca Barletta

Cosette: Jena Allen

Enjolras: Julian Comeau

Gavroche: Santiago Rodriguez

Young Cosette: Danica Coscino

Young Éponine: Brodie Clevenger

The Bishop of Digne: Richard B. Rosales

Ensemble Cast

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 7 Days 07 Hrs 16 Min 11 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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