Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

Interview: Playwright Lester Probst on VOLUN-TEARS, A World Premiere Play About Sexual Harassment in the Military

The production is presented at The Blue Door in Culver City by Veterans Empowerment Theatre.

Dec. 10, 2022  

Interview: Playwright Lester Probst on VOLUN-TEARS, A World Premiere Play About Sexual Harassment in the Military

ArtsUP! LA is presenting the world premiere of Volun-Tears, a powerful play by Korean War Veteran Lester Probst (pictured), based on the true experiences of women who have suffered sexual harassment and sexual abuse while serving in the United States Armed Forces, performed by U.S. Veterans. I decided to speak with Lester Probst on what inspired him to write the play and what message he hopes to instill in audience members to start the road to achieving equality within the ranks of our military, especially for women.

Thank you for taking the time to speak with me about Volun-Tears. First, I'd like to ask you about your theatrical background. Have you written other plays, performed onstage, or worked behind the scenes on any productions?

I have no background in entertainment, but I have several members of my family with careers in writing, acting, and performing. At the age of 88, I co-wrote a two-act play called Grandfathered-Where War Never Ends with several other veterans at the EST Theater in Atwater Village, CA. I also co-wrote and acted in a two-minute student film called Woke-Grandpa, and with the Veterans Empowerment Theatre (VET) I wrote and performed in several monologue events. I also wrote and performed a live nine-minute comedy set at The Blue Door Theater for the VET organization.

How many years did you serve in the military, either before, during or after the Korean War?

I served on active duty in the U.S. Army Infantry from March 17, 1953 until January 6, 1955. From July of 1953 until the late Spring of 1954, I served with the 40th Army Division on the Korean DMZ, and rotated home in late December of 1954.

Do you recall witnessing any sexual harassment between soldiers during your years in the military?

No, because during the Korean War the only women in the military that I saw were nurses, and I only saw them from a distance when I walked guard duty.

What career did you decide to follow once you left military service?

I actually wrote a letter from a bunker in the Korean DMZ to NYU asking to be enrolled in their Engineering School when and if I returned from Korea. I was accepted, and in 1954, I entered their program using the GI Bill and graduated in 1959 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. I worked in the newly created field of digital computers, and formed several computer companies until I retired in 2002.

Interview: Playwright Lester Probst on VOLUN-TEARS, A World Premiere Play About Sexual Harassment in the Military And given how the digital world took off, that was a smart decision! As someone who has been following the work of Veterans Empowerment Theatre, were you inspired to write Volun-Tears after seeing or being in one of their previous productions?

In 2019, I attended a performance at the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles where six veterans from various branches told their stories of service. The main thread in each of the women's stories was how unhappy their service time was because they did not receive the same benefits as the men. Moreover, they expressed very vividly how they were continuously harassed by the men and even raped. Since I myself had mixed emotions about women (my daughters) serving in the military, and since I had a high regard for my own time in the military, I had to find out why the women felt the way they did.

How did you conduct research on the subject to write the play?

Since I belong to the American Legion, I had access to many women who not only served but, in some cases, had also experienced combat. I reached out to them to hear their stories and was horrified to find out how unfairly they were treated. This led to my research on the internet, reading stories and different government studies learning about the treatment of women in the military.

What were you surprised to learn from their first-hand accounts?

Interview: Playwright Lester Probst on VOLUN-TEARS, A World Premiere Play About Sexual Harassment in the Military I never expected to hear veterans talk so badly about their years of service. No matter what and when I served, I enjoyed my time in the military. I turned down Officers Training School because it was not a career that I wanted, but being in the service totally turned my life around.

I'm sure many veterans feel the exact same way, given the opportunities afforded to them both during and after leaving miliary service. Are any of the people you interviewed involved with the production of the play?

None of the women whom I interviewed are involved with this production. But one of the women, a retired Colonel, did participate in the first table read of the play at the Veterans Empowerment Theater.

I hope those interviewed will be attending the upcoming production at The Blue Door. Were you involved in bringing Tony Lugo to direct your play?

Bryan Caldwell, our ArtsUP! LA Producer, brought Tony in to direct my play. But Tony and I participated in this summer's Veterans Monologue program at the Geffen Playhouse, so we had met and worked together previously.

Have you been involved in the rehearsal process, perhaps doing re-writes along the way?

Yes, there were suggestions from Tony and our actors along the way which made for a positive learning experience.

Can you tell me something about the military background of the actors in the play?

Members of the cast and production crew represent the U.S. Army and the Marines.

Interview: Playwright Lester Probst on VOLUN-TEARS, A World Premiere Play About Sexual Harassment in the Military As they have been doing for several years, Veterans Empowerment Theatre started a dialogue about the current culture inside the military to shine a light on military sexual trauma among its ranks. Is that also your vision for creating the play, or is there an even more personal reason?

Yes. I feel strongly about our military and its role in protecting this country. Our military must remain strong, and therefore we must do all we can so women and men can feel secure knowing that they will not be harassed, assaulted, or raped by those who are supposed to be their brothers-in-arms.

Based on your research, what are some of the important changes needed to transform and create sexual equality within the miliary? Or do you feel the problem is systematic within all parts of our society?

This is above my pay grade, but I would love to talk to the VA or others more qualified in this area. As a first step, I believe sexual harassment awareness training has to be given the first day that a recruit shows up for service, especially since testosterone concentration is at its highest within the confines of a military base. I hate using the word systematic, but yes, sexual harassment goes on each and every day in the civilian world too.

Unfortunately, that is very true. I know sexual harassment training is taking place across the U.S. workforce, given the awareness started during the #MeToo movement. Along that line, have any discussions taken place to bring your play to a wider audience?

I hope this play reaches a wider audience because we have to do whatever it takes to eliminate sexual harassment period. It's plain wrong, and does a disservice to the honor of our military.

And to our society in general. What else would you like to tell readers about the play?

What more can I say? Please come so this great non-profit company can continue its work!

Interview: Playwright Lester Probst on VOLUN-TEARS, A World Premiere Play About Sexual Harassment in the Military

Volun-Tears, written by Lester Probst, is being presented by Veterans Empowerment Theatre (VET) and produced by ArtsUP! LA, for two weekends: Friday, Dec 9 - Sunday Dec 11, 2022, and Friday, Jan 6 - Sunday, Jan 8, 2023, on Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 6pm at The Blue Door Theatre, 9617 Venice Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232. Single tickets are priced at $20, with $10 tickets available for Vets, people with disabilities, seniors, and students, available online at www.artsupla.org Street parking is available in the area, or in city parking lots nearby. Please read all parking signs carefully.

ArtsUP! LA is a nonprofit theater and arts program serving people with disabilities, military veterans, and opportunity youth. They remove barriers to participation and provide unlimited possibilities for artistic expression, building diverse artists and audiences who are changing how the arts are presented and experienced. https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2214105®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.artsupla.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/about.html

Interview: Playwright Lester Probst on VOLUN-TEARS, A World Premiere Play About Sexual Harassment in the Military

Veterans Empowerment Theatre features a variety of performing arts workshops and opportunities that give our nation's brave service members a safe environment to voice their own heroic stories, personal tragedies, triumphs, and experiences through theatre. https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2214105®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.artsupla.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/programs/veterans-empowerment-theatre

Production photos courtesy of Veterans Empowerment Theatre and ArtsUp! LA



BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


ALTON BROWN LIVE: BEYOND THE EATS—THE HOLIDAY VARIANT Comes To The Soraya, December Photo
ALTON BROWN LIVE: BEYOND THE EATS—THE HOLIDAY VARIANT Comes To The Soraya, December 17
With the clock ticking away and time running short, are  you still looking for the perfect green bean casserole for your holiday table? Not to worry— culinary whiz Alton Brown has you covered with a recipe that's sure to impress even the  toughest food fan. 
Shá Cage Completes Residency At Cornerstone Theater Company With World Premiere Of Photo
Shá Cage Completes Residency At Cornerstone Theater Company With World Premiere Of 36 YESSES
This week, Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation (SDCF) shared that one of the inaugural SDCF Lloyd Richards New Futures Resident Artists, Shá Cage, is completing her residency with Cornerstone Theater Company by directing Michael John Garcés's play, 36 Yesses.
SANTASIA Returns To Whitefire Theatre This Holiday Season Photo
SANTASIA Returns To Whitefire Theatre This Holiday Season
SANTASIA - A Holiday Comedy written by Brandon Loeser and Shaun Loeser, directed by the Loeser Brothers, and Tania Pearson-Loeser, produced in association with the Whitefire Theatre, the Los Angeles sensation and Off-Broadway New York hit, returns to the Whitefire Theatre. 
Photos: First Look At PROMISES, PROMISES At The Group Rep Photo
Photos: First Look At PROMISES, PROMISES At The Group Rep
The Group Rep presents the musical comedy PROMISES, PROMISES based on the 1960 film The Apartment written by Billy Wilder and I.A.L. Diamond.

From This Author - Shari Barrett

Shari Barrett, a Los Angeles native, has been active in the theater world since the age of six - acting, singing, and dancing her way across the boards all over town. After teaching in secondary sc... (read more about this author)


Interview: Cirque du Soleil's Stefan Haves, Creator and Director of SHAMBLESInterview: Cirque du Soleil's Stefan Haves, Creator and Director of SHAMBLES
December 7, 2022

The Actors' Gang is excited to present their family friendly holiday show, Shambles, an unbridled concoction of seasonal charm and sassy cunning all rolled up in a cirque-infused panto, blurring the lines between audience and performers. When I read that this immersive experience will drop theater goers into a 60's NASA holiday party complete with alien abductions, ugly Christmas sweaters, and free-flowing champagne offered as theatergoers meander through curated rooms of wonder, I knew I had to speak with the production's creator and director, Cirque du Soleil's Stefan Haves about his vision to bring such fun family fare to the stage.
Interview: Playwright Jim Leonard on the L.A. premiere of ANATOMY OF GRAYInterview: Playwright Jim Leonard on the L.A. premiere of ANATOMY OF GRAY
November 17, 2022

Jim Leonard has published eight plays, including The Diviners, And They Dance Real Slow in Jackson, and Battle Hymn, with his theatrical honors including the Outer Critics Circle Award, an Ovation Award, the Dramatists Guild Award, and an LA Weekly Award for best play.
Interview: Shawn Lefty Plunkett on presenting the West Coast premiere of John Mabey's A COMPLICATED HOPEInterview: Shawn Lefty Plunkett on presenting the West Coast premiere of John Mabey's A COMPLICATED HOPE
November 15, 2022

John Mabey's three-person play A Complicated Hope centers around Marie and her daughter Rose Marie who are left adrift after their husband and father, Michael, passes away. But it's how he leaves that alters the lives of the family forever, especially after they meet Arnie, Michael's boyfriend. Mirroring the erratic path of grief itself, A Complicated Hope flashes between the moments in time that changed them all, exploring the challenges of both finding a family of choice and letting yourself be found. Earlier this year, Kentwood Players presented a reading of Mabey's play in which Shawn Lefty Plunkett portrayed the role of Arnie. I was curious to find out what led to his decision to produce the fully-staged West Coast premiere of A Complicated Hope as well as take on the role of Arnie again.
Interview: Anne Marie Ketchum, Founding Artistic Director of the Verdi Chorus, on their Upcoming VERDI PUCCINI FESTInterview: Anne Marie Ketchum, Founding Artistic Director of the Verdi Chorus, on their Upcoming VERDI PUCCINI FEST
October 30, 2022

As an early holiday present for opera lovers, On November 12 and 13, the Verdi Chorus’ 39th season culminates with a Verdi Puccini Fest for two performances only at the First Presbyterian Church in Santa Monica. Under the direction of Founding Artistic Director Anne Marie Ketchum, who promises the program will include “some of the most exciting moments from two of the greatest operatic composers who ever lived,” I decided to speak with her on its inception, creation, and what makes the Verdi Chorus such a special part of our city.
Interview: Playwright Cyndy A. Marion on the West Coast Premiere of BROKEN STORYInterview: Playwright Cyndy A. Marion on the West Coast Premiere of BROKEN STORY
October 28, 2022

A serial killer's backstory always seems to fascinate people more so than that of their prey. But what is it about these vicious murderers that inspires works of art being written about them? That question popped into my head when I heard about the West Coast premiere of Cyndy A. Marion's play Broken Story, which was inspired by the murder of writer Susan Berman and her close relationship with serial killer Robert Durst. I knew I wanted to find out what inspired Cyndy to create the play and how she conducted her research.
share