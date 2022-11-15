Interview: Making Great Sandwiches Makes for a Great Life for CLYDE'S Reza Salazar

Clyde's, the latest work of two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, just opened at the Mark Taper Forum November 15, 2022. Clyde's centers around a truck stop (Clyde's) staffed by rehabilitating ex-cons. Kate Whoriskey directs the cast of Kevin Kenerly, Tamberla Perry, Reza Salazar, Nedra Snipes and Garrett Young.

Reza managed to squeeze out some time in between rehearsals to answer a few of my queries.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Reza!

You started working at Clyde's in its original world premiere at Guthrie and on Broadway when its title was Floyd's in 2019. Has your character Rafael changed any for this production?

Yes and No. I've had the fortune of working on this role from early table reads and workshops. Rafael's essence was clear to me from the very beginning. However, with each production I have had the opportunity to strengthen and discover different facets of this character, always striving towards authenticity.

Would you describe your beginnings with Floyd's/Clyde's? (auditions, referrals, waiting time)

I met Lynn Nottage and Kate Whoriskey at an audition for Sweat in New York City. After I got the part of Oscar in Sweat for a production at Arena Stage in Washington DC, I got a call telling me that Lynn would like me to be part of a table read for another play she was writing. I had no idea what it was, but of course I said yes! At the time, she had about 20-30 pages of a script that would later become Floyd's/Clyde's.

A few years later, after a couple of more readings and a workshop, I was offered the part of Rafael for the world premiere at the Guthrie. I have reprised the role ever since, working and collaborating with Kate Whoriskey at the Hayes on Broadway, the Goodman Theater and now here for our West Coast premiere. On each production I have had the honor of working with amazing artists who have left their blueprints on this beautiful play.

Was sandwich making already an additional skill you listed on your resume? Or this a newly acquired expertise for Clyde's?

I feel like I have been a fan of sandwich making for a long time, but I didn't know the art of it until I started working at Clyde's. :)

What would your three-line pitch for Clyde's be?

Find the beauty in the forgotten and the forgotten beauty in yourself and leave hungry.

You just completed a run of Clyde's at the Goodman Theatre in Chicago. Is the entire Goodman cast reprising their roles in Los Angeles?

Yes, except for Clyde which is now being played by the amazing Tamberla Perry. We also have a new team of understudies.

Are you just rehearsing enough to be comfortable with the Mark Taper stage? Or full rehearsals?

We had a very short rehearsal schedule remounting the play on the Mark Taper's thrust stage. We are on a new set, working on some new blocking with a brand new Clyde. This is Clyde's L.A. baby!

When were you first aware of the Pulitzer prize-winning works of Lynn Nottage?

When I read Sweat for the first time. I instantly became a fan, a student and a lover of Lynn's work.

Any audience reactions take you by surprise at your recent Goodman Theatre run of Clyde's?

I can't think of one from the Goodman, but I can share one from Broadway.

The first time we see the character of Jason he is visibly filthy. My character Rafael tells him "... And please wash your f*$^%# hands!" someone in the audience yelled "YES PLEASE!" We had to hold for a few seconds because the whole theater couldn't stop laughing. I almost laughed too. It was hilarious, beautiful and the kind of thing that only happens with live theater.

If you were to submit Rafael for an online dating service, what qualities of his would you list?

Passionate. Romantic. A great salsa dancer and the second best sandwich maker in town. (Montrellous is the first)

What character flaws would you definitely omit?

A bit impulsive. He loves so much it hurts sometimes.

What else is in the near future for Reza Salazar?

I am working on my one-man show based on my days of growing up working as a clown in South America with my mother.

Thank you again, Reza! I look forward to experiencing the sandwiches Rafael makes.

