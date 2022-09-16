Interview: It's ALL IN THE TIMING For Talon Warburton

David Ives' All In The Timing opens October 14, 2022, at The Zephyr Theatre. This production, a true family affair, pairs a director and his spouse Michael Yavnieli and Tania Gonzalez, as well as, for the first time, father and son acting on stage together - Patrick Warburton and Talon Warburton. Other cast members include Taylor Behrens, Meadow Clare, Mark Haan, Bill Butts, Maram Kamal and Melodie Shih. Talon managed to carve out some of his multi-tasking time to answer a few of my queries.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Talon!

What originally attracted you to do All This Time?

The main reason we chose this play is that it's just so much fun. It's got a lot of variety, it's got something for everyone, and it should just be a fun night at the theatre. These past few years have been interesting to say the least, and the last thing people need is more drama. People need some more levity in their lives, especially in this town.

You're acting in three of the six-acts. Would you give a three-line pitch for each piece?

Mere mortals: Three working men sit down to enjoy their lunch on a day much like any other. It becomes quickly apparent though, that something is special about today. This sparks a series of life-changing revelations about one another of historic proportions.

The Philadelphia: Two friends walk into the same diner. They're in the same place but in very different places simultaneously. Hilarity ensues.

Variations on the Death of Trotsky: A man with no shortage of mixed opinions about his legacy experiences the same day, the same moment, through multiple different lenses. Though portrayed in a comedic light, it raises questions about what goes on in one's head during their last moments. What versions of ourselves and of those closest to us share the spotlight of our mind at the very end?

Who initiated the idea of mounting the Los Angeles stage together? You or your father Patrick?

Oh, this was all me, ha, ha. For the longest time we have wanted to work on something together. A play seemed to be the logical choice. It would give us an opportunity to play together on stage several nights a week for well over a month. Each night would be different, no performance exactly the same, which is very exciting to us.

You're acting with your father Patrick in two of the three one-acts you're doing. Did your father give you any acting tips for these one-acts?

Absolutely. He has quite the extensive comedic library of experience and has grasp on what's funny second to none.

If you were to submit your characters of The Philadelphia's Mark, Variations On The Death Of Trotsky's Trotsky and Mere Mortal's Frank an online dating site, would qualities of each would you list?

That's a tough one! Let's see...

Mark: He's passionate, adaptable, and has a blossoming appreciation of the humble cheesesteak

Frank: He's diplomatic, a good listener, and can definitely keep a secret.

Trotsky: He cares about people. He cares about THE people. But definitely not the bourgeoisie.

What flaws would you definitely omit?

Mark: He's liable to freak out when he doesn't know what's going on

Frank: Delusions of grandeur (maybe...)

Trotsky: Sometimes he gets a little TOO obsessed with his work. To the point where he doesn't see what's really going on around him

In an alternate universe, in what situation and venue would your three characters be interacting at? Happy hour at the neighborhood bar? Yelling from stadium seats for your favorite sports team? In linen for the DMV?

Probably a diner like the one in The Philadelphia! Mark and Frank are both working members of the proletariat, which would THRILL Trotsky, ha, ha. So I could definitely see them breaking bread over a couple cups of coffee and a few stacks of pancakes.

How old were you when you realized your father was on your TV screen and/or on the radio?

Really for as long as I can remember. We used to watch his Buzz Lightyear cartoons and The Emperor's New Groove all the time when we were kids. And Family Guy of course, when we were finally allowed, ha, ha.

When did you become a personal trainer?

I've always been fascinated by the human ability to change. I love being able to work directly with people, and to be able to help them to cultivate the right habits that can add years to their life. I love seeing the change in people when they see what they are truly capable of. I also like watching people suffer. I find this blend of sadism and altruism helps maintain the balance of my soul.

What made you choose to study Jiu Jitsu instead of one of the many other disciplines?

I used to be a wrestler in high school so that was an easy segue. I think its easily the most practical martial art and everyone should give it a shot. I love it because it's phenomenal for the body as well as the mind. You have to be completely focused when you are rolling with someone. You're basically playing chess with your body, trying to find those openings. Also, there's no ego in Jiu Jitsu. At least, there shouldn't be. We're all there to learn and become the best versions of ourselves.

Different websites list your height as either 6'4 or 6'5". At what age did you become the tallest guy in the room?

I'd say I'm just a hair over 6'4, ha, ha. And I sprouted WAY up right at the beginning of high school. At that point I was pretty dang skinny, with a HUGE head, thus coining the nickname "the lollipop effect" from my dearest friends.

What got you interested in having your own collection of exotic reptiles?

Though my collection is quite a bit smaller these days (I still have a very blue tarantula), what drew me initially was the fact that exotic reptiles are just so alien. They are living dinosaurs in miniature form. They each have their own quirks and personalities. And to be clear, I still adore the much furrier conventional pets, ha, ha

What's in the near future for Talon Warburton?

I have a few really cool voiceover projects coming up, including one as a major recurring character on a series based off of a popular movie that you can see on one of the big streaming services. That's about as much as I'm allowed to say about that one though, ha, ha. Also, I'm getting married this December, so this year is definitely ending with a bang!

Thank you again, Talon! I look forward to seeing your one-acts.

