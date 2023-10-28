Interview: Barbara Minkus' 18 MINUTES OF FAME Doesn't End With 70, GIRLS, 70

The Group Rep inaugurates their 51st anniversary season with Kander & Ebb’s 70, Girls, 70 opening November 10, 2023, at their Lonny Chapman Theatre. Bruce Kimmel directs the cast of Cynthia Bryant, Regan Carrington, Kay Cole, Fay DeWitt, Dawn Halloran, Doug Haverty, Suzy London, Hisato Masuyama, Barbara Minkus, Judy Nazemetz, Cynthia Payo, Lloyd Pedersen, Rob Schaumann, Sara Shearer and Danica Waitley. Barbara, who shares the role of Ida with Suzy, sat down to answer a few of my queries.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Barbara!

This is not your first time singing in 70, Girls, 70. You were Grandma and Sadie in the Musical Theatre Guild LA edition. What cosmic forces brought you together with this The Group Rep production of 70, Girls, 70?

Musical Theatre Guild did a one-night production about 10 years ago... and I played duel parts: Sadie who owned a small fur shop in Manhattan and a Grandmother who sings "Go Visit Your Grandmother." I enjoyed doing it and said, ‘Yes’ when I was asked to be in the show again with Group Rep in the role of Ida.

Would you give me your three-line pitch for 70, Girls, 70?

70, Girls ,70 is a fun and joyful musical about being positive through

out the different passages of life. Some of the songs are funny while others are very touching and poignant. Kander and Ebb were masters at presenting a crazy but caring musical... portraying older people with joy.

You’re done a lot of theatre in Los Angeles. Have you worked with any of the 70, Girls, 70 cast or creatives before?

I have never worked with Group Rep before, but I am extremely impressed with Bruce Kimmel our director (he's a genius at making a show work) and Doug Haverty who co-produced and is also in this Group Rep production. All the members of 70, Girls, 70 cast and crew are loving and caring both on stage and off. Their only objective is to present good theatre.

You received raves for your Fanny Brice in the U.S. tour of Funny Girl.

I loved playing Fanny Brice in Funny Girl and working with Charlotte Rae as Mrs Brice was incredible. I did five different productions of this show and each one was wonderful.

What other productions of Funny Girl have you seen?

I recently saw Funny Girl in New York City and thought the production was great musical theatre.

What do you remember of the first time you set foot on the New York stage

for Julius Monk New York revue Bits and Pieces in the early 1960s?

I was very young when I first came to New York City in 1964 and immediately got cast in Julius Monk’s Bits and Pieces Revue. Julius liked how young, unsophisticated and chubby I was and wanted to show off my vocal skills. He had Clark Gesner write terrific songs for me. Julius called me his "little cherub."

Clark became a lifelong friend and cast me as the original Lucy in the recording of You're a Good Man Charlie Brown and with my encouragement, he turned the album into the Off-Broadway show. I even recommended my friend Gary Burgoff to play Charlie Brown.

Besides 70, Girls, 70, what else do you have our hands in?

For the past five years I've been doing 18 Minutes of Fame, a musical show that I co-wrote with Susan Morgenstern which she directed. We have presented it here in L.A. and at The York Theatre in New York City.

What’s in the near future for Barbara Minkus?

My future is unknown... I would love to keep performing in shows and at the same time balancing my family life with my newest role as "Grandma."

Thank you again, Barbara! I look forward to seeing your Ida in 70, Girls, 70.

