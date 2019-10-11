Independent Shakespeare Co Presents A CHRISTMAS CAROL WITH CHARLES DICKENS

Independent Shakespeare Co. (ISC), producers of the Griffith Park Free Shakespeare Festival, presents for A Christmas Carol with Charles Dickens. This holiday season ISC recreates (with a little artistic license) the experience of a reading of A Christmas Carol with Charles Dickens, given by Charles Dickens himself. Expect a performance full of the acting pyrotechnics Dickens was famous for, holiday music, wry humor, and redemption. for A Christmas Carol with Charles Dickens will perform at the ISC Studio from Wednesday, December 4 - Sunday, December 22 at the Atwater Crossing Arts + Innovation Complex, 3191 Casitas Ave., #130 in Atwater Village.

Tickets are on sale now online at iscla.org or by calling 818-710-6306.

From 1857 until the end of his life, Charles Dickens performed his most popular story to acclaim throughout Britain and America. This December, the ISC Studio transforms to a cozy Victorian drawing room and we welcome Mr. Dickens to the stage for A Christmas Carol with Charles Dickens. David Melville (last summer's Feste in Twelfth Night and Cleon in Pericles at ISC's Griffith Park Free Shakespeare Festival) gives a virtuoso performance as nearly all the characters in the story. He is joined by Kalean Ung who provides dramatic interjections, sound effects and live music. It truly is a Christmas Carol like no other. Edge Media network recommends the production: "Melville captured the capriciousness of the author brilliantly, bringing forth all the curious eccentricity the writer was known to display. He was such a pleasure to watch, and it truly felt like we were all in the company of Mr. Charles Dickens himself." Stage Raw praised the production saying, "[The story's] message of caring for one another in a world run by Scrooges registers as more relevant now than ever."

This is ISC's 15th anniversary of presenting A Christmas Carol with Charles Dickens. Comments David Melville, ISC Managing Director and Charles Dickens, "So many people tell us that our show is the official start of the holidays for them. It's very touching how it's become a tradition. It's pleasing to see new people but it's so gratifying to see people who come back every year and make it part of their holiday. In the same way that it's so lovely to connect with people at the park so that we've become friends over the years of performing, it's a similar relationship with this show, but on a much more intimate, convivial scale."

Join us on December 14th for a very special performance to celebrate our 15th Anniversary of this production. There will be carolers before the performance, holiday drinks and snacks, and a post-show party including Victorian holiday traditions and a carol sing-along. ISC Artistic Director Melissa Chalsma says, "The celebration this year will be a wonderful chance to connect over a glass of Dickensian punch. Plus we will explore the Victorian Christmas treats, many of which are mentioned in the show, but which many Americans have never tasted."





