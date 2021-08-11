Independent Shakespeare Co. Announces Eric W. Muhlheim As New Chair and A New Member To Its Board Of Directors

Independent Shakespeare Co., Eric W. Muhlheim was unanimously elected as the new chair of the Board of Directors and began serving in this new role at the beginning of 2021 (having previously served as Treasurer).

Eric is an Independent Fractional CFO and owner of HLH Bizworks. He started his career at the Walt Disney Company where he held various leadership roles over more than 15 years including Disney's Corporate Strategic Planning Department, Disney Publishing and Disney Playmation.

Following his tenure at Disney, Eric pivoted to the CFO role at Altius Education, followed by OpenX Technologies and then he moved on to become the Chief Financial Officer at BuzzFeed. In addition to serving on ISC's board, Eric currently serves on the advisory board of the Center for Democracy and Technology and the board of Temple Emanuel of Beverly Hills. Eric graduated from Princeton University cum laude in Mathematics and holds an MBA from The Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Comments Eric, "I became a fan of Independent Shakespeare Co. because I loved the magical gift they give: live theater under the stars in Griffith Park. I joined the board because I share their vision of building community in Los Angeles, by showcasing performers that reflect Los Angeles in all its great diversity, and making theater available for all, for free. I am particularly proud of the creative work and activism in which ISC has engaged during the past two years of social isolation and social change. As Board Chair, I will be thrilled to watch the Company exercise these new perspectives and creative muscles as it returns to live performance this year and am eager to help it navigate the changes that are yet to come!"

Joining the board of directors is Maurice Crouser.

Maurice Couser is an accomplished insurance professional with nearly 30 years of underwriting experience in the group health benefits market. He started his career as a group underwriter at Prudential in Horsham, Pennsylvania. Maurice moved to California in 2000 to join PacifiCare Health Systems/UnitedHealthcare. Maurice has been engaged in numerous development opportunities during the progression of his career. Most notably, he participated in the Executive Development Program at UnitedHealthcare during which he completed the requirements to be granted NPS Certification from Satmetrix. He also has also served as coach and mentor to emerging talent working on their own development plans. Maurice is originally from Philadelphia, PA and earned his finance degree at Morehouse College in Atlanta, GA.

Comments Maurice, "Over the past couple of decades, ISC has had a tremendous impact in bringing individuals together and building communities in Los Angeles through a communal theatre experience. As a new ISC Board member, I am excited to contribute to ISC's mission that will continue to bring our community closer together through stimulating productions of the classics and original works; addressing the inequity of access to performing arts through offerings that have minimum to no cost for the audience, and creating theater that is inclusive and accessible to a diverse audience. My hope is that my contributions will allow ISC to expand their offerings, so that everyone from all walks of life can experience theater in a way that opens their mind to new ideas and ways of thinking about our lives."