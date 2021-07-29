Immersive Shakespearian High-Tea Experience Comes to Pasadena

The 413 Repertory Theatre Company is performing "The Complete Works of William Shakespeare- Abridged," and would like to invite audiences and groundlings alike to don their most 'Bard appropriate' ensembles and join them for an evening of laughs, Shakespeare, and a high-tea dinner!

The evening will begin with audiences being ushered into the Grand Room of Madeline Garden Bistro- a historic 1920's mansion-turned-tea house in Pasadena, California.

Guests will enjoy a full high-tea dinner, as well as a full menu of Shakespeare-themed cocktails! After dinner, we dare you not to laugh while our cast of professional actors and comedians attempt to perform every play in Shakespeare's cannon in just 90 minutes. The audience is encouraged to participate in the re-telling of some of the Bard's most famous works, and will get to sit back and enjoy not one, but two puppet shows as well!

Starring in the play will be Melissa Harkness, Colin Borden, and Jacob Betts (with special hilarious appearances by Kameron Boese). The production is directed by Annabelle Borke, Stage Managed by Danielle Arellano, and produced by Julie Burlington.

Performances begin August 13th and run through September 5th. Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00pm, Sundays at 6:00pm. All performances will be at Madeline Garden Bistro is Pasadena. For more information or to buy tickets, please visit 413rep.org!