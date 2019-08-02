Immersive D.I.V.A. SPEAKEASY SALON Launches At Rockwell Table & Stage

Rockwell Table & Stage in association with actor, singer, and human empowerment ambassador Anthea Neri and associate producer Danny Bernardo proudly present the D.I.V.A. Speakeasy Salon, a variety show full of burlesque, music, magic, comedy, and more. Hosted by Neri and Bernardo, the D.I.V.A. Speakeasy Salon transforms the Rockwell into an all-encompassing, vintage experience that mixes the subversiveness of the Kit Kat Club with the immersiveness of Westworld. Planned as an ongoing series, the inaugural event will take place on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 8pm at Rockwell Table & Stage. Admission is $20 and tickets can be reserved at http://bit.ly/DIVA820.

"It's really a chance for people to unite in a fun and entertaining way, " said Neri about her inspiration to create D.I.V.A. The mission of D.I.V.A. (Diversity Inclusion Variety Acceptance) is to provide a platform for all humans to showcase their talents in a loving environment, while allowing our audience to experience all the possibilities of entertainment in central Los Angeles and beyond. "It's a chance for all people to come together under one roof and witness different acts and different people that they might not normally see, or have the opportunity to see. It's important to me to cultivate a space of support, love, and self expression where everyone is included, and we all can feel that connection in one stage in the heart of LA"

"I think the best thing about what we've got planned is the spectacle of the experience," Bernardo said about the immersive element. "The moment you step foot into the Rockwell we're immediately inviting you to play in our world, to partake, and have fun. It's not just about the variety acts, which I can't believe some of the talent we've gotten on board, it's about the entire experience."

"Audiences will feel like they've been transported into another time and space when they see these acts," added Neri. "They'll be amazed when they witness the amount of skill and talent on display."

Currently slated to appear for this first event are Giselle Tongi (singer), Jasmine Rafael (spoken word), Nata Ibragimov (Circus/Rings), Leyo (Singer), Lucky (Drag Performer), Derrell Underwood (Dancer), Lamonte Goode (Cyber Yoga), JP Moraga (Gender Nonbinary Performer), Burlesque performers Alli Miller (of Cherry Poppins), Kayla Emerson, and Sarah Wines and comedians Andrew Rolfo, Danielle Soto, and Brad Stoll. with more performers to be announced at a later date. Themed drink specials will also be announced at a later date. For more information, please visit http://bit.ly/DIVAfbLA and to book tickets, please visit http://bit.ly/DIVA820.





