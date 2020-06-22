Imagine Project Welcomes New Board Member Laura Harrison

Imagine Project welcomes Laura Harrison to its Board of Directors. "We are incredibly proud of the exceptional women and men on our board, and are delighted to be joined by Laura. We are better for it and look forward to expanding our programming when it's safe to reopen theaters," stated Alex Zonin, IP Board Chair.

Laura Harrison comes to IP from a tradition of volunteerism serving in various positions with the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon, Scottsdale Arts Festival, and the Alwun House. During her time with the Alwun House, Ms. Harrison helped put on multiple large-scale festivals and theater productions. She has been in the technology field professionally for over two decades and is active in the security, information security, and risk communities, and currently serves in various organizations. Ms. Harrison is a strong advocate for empowering children and helping them to recognize their talents as well as their ability to reimagine a better place for all of us.

"Theater is a powerful artistic collaborative medium for children of all nationalities that can help create positive change in their lives, as well as the lives of the audience," explained Ms. Harrison.

Board Member Monica Mitrani is now serving on the IP Advisory Board; Ms. Mitrani made this request to accommodate changes in her availability.

Imagine Project is LA's only Equity theatre dedicated entirely to programming for young audiences. IP is dedicated to telling diverse stories spotlighting female heroes, and employing local artists in its productions. Imagine Project's Inaugural Season was held in November of 2019 at The Colony Theatre with the World Premiere of The Tale of Turandot. The company is pausing production due to COVID19 and plans to return with their next season in the Fall of 2021.

Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You