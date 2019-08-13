Ignite @ The Ford Presents Olga Pericet Company In LA ESPINA

Ford Theatres presents Olga Pericet Company, the company of award-winning dancer (National Dance Prize 2018, Spain) Olga Pericet, in La Espina, for one performance only, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 8:00 pm at the Ford Theatres. La Espina won the Best Performance Award at the Jerez Festival in 2017.



A versatile artist and magnetic dancer, Pericet's polished technique and serene but serious presence captivates the audience from the very first moment she appears on the stage. Her work blends a respect for tradition with a contemporary vision. For La Espina, Pericet embarks on a personal journey through dance and creates a world in which feminine and masculine, humor and drama appear in equal parts, and where the dark discovers the light.



"We are honoured to be presenting the estimable Olga Pericet," said Ford Theatres Executive Director Olga Garay-English. "Flamenco dance has a long tradition at the Ford Theatres; the Ford's natural backdrop and gorgeous outdoor setting is the perfect match for this passionate dance form."



Olga Pericet Company is presented with The Fountain Theatre and is part of IGNITE @ the FORD!, a series comprised of world-renowned contemporary artists whose work is thought-provoking and reflects the world in which we live. Proceeds benefit the Ford Theatre Foundation.



Tickets are available online at FordTheatres.org and by phone (323) 461-3673. Ford Theatres is located at 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood, CA 90068.



La Espina - The Thorn that Dreamed of Being a Flower or the Flower that Dreamed of Being a Dancer, is based on memories, heartbreak and embraces from the past. Time caresses her as if it were a dream, blending the real with the surreal in a single space and time: her interior. It fiercely questions, in the images stored away in the memory of a strange and not always complacent beauty, where the dark walks quietly and spills over in sporadic gusts, so as to finally discover the light.



Choreographed and performed by Olga Pericet, La Espina is presented as a gallery of dramatic scenes by director and dramaturg Carlota Ferrer, in which a woman powerfully appears in a variety of sculptural images and transformations. The music frames everything in a pure experience of song, rhythm and castanets. The tour of La Espina is produced by Flamenco Festival.





For more information visit FordTheatres.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You