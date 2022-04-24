IS IT HISTORY OR IS IT HIS-STORY Starts June 4 At Zephyr Theatre

Is It History or Is It His-Story? World Premiere engagement, will soon play at Zephyr Theatre, (7456 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046). An Official Hollywood Fringe Festival Selection.

Written and performed by Kirsten Laurel Caplan. Directed and developed by Jessica Lynn Johnson. Presented by Living Up to Your Laurels, and by Soaring Solo Studios LLC.

Preview on Saturday, June 4, 2002 at 3:30 p.m. Regular performances Thursday, June 9 at 9:15 p.m. Saturday, June 25 at 4:45 p.m. ADMISSION: $12.99 (Discounts available. Inquire.)

For tickets, visit: http://hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7563

Kirsten has been tasked to find heroes in American History for her drama class. She finds herself on a game show called Opposing Viewpoints, where pundits from across the ideological spectrum get to decide which historical figures get to be included in the Almighty 7th Grade History Book, (The audience gets to cast votes, too. Among the figures under consideration: Mercy Otis Warren, a playwright during the American Revolution; Phillis Wheatley, sold into servitude by the chief of her West African tribe, who later purchased her freedom with the earnings from her volume of poetry; Sarah Josepha Hale, magazine editor and originator of the Thanksgiving holiday as we know it today, while glossing over its darker origins. Will these women be included in our history, or are they history?

Kirsten Laurel Caplan is the playwright and performer, portraying all the characters. Kirsten Laurel Caplan is an actor, writer, director and educator. She's been a Department Chair of Performing Arts for Music, Dance and Theatre. She's directed 20 middle school productions. She's been a middle school Diversity and Inclusion coordinator (prompting her son to call her "The Includinator"), She has also been an adjunct professor at Mt. St. Mary's University. Kirsten created two previous solo shows, Lady LiberTease and Whose Dream Is This Anyway? The Studio City native studied classical theatre at the Claremont Colleges and earned her MFA from Towson University.Currently, Kirsten is a volunteer facilitator of AWARE-LA (Alliance of White Anti-Racists Everywhere), a guest educator for schools, and adjunct professor at Mt. St. Mary's University. Jessica Lynn Johnson directs Is It History or Is It His-Story?. Acclaimed both as a solo performer and as a director of solo artists, she is the founder of the company Soaring Solo Studios and a recipient of the Best National Solo Artist Award. Her directing credits include Unemployed Finally, The Mermaid Who Learned How to Fly, 365 Days of Crazy, Triangles Are My Favorite Shape, Bully-mia, Not My Show, Answers Outta The Blue, Dear Yoko, and more. Is It History or Is It His-Story? Is funny without being preachy. You may learn a lot about American History that you didn't know before, and you'll certainly have some laughs.