INTO THE WOODS Comes To Historic Warner Grand Theatre

Encore Theatre Group will present INTO THE WOODS at the historic Warner Grand Theatre, 478 W. 6th St., San Pedro, CA 90731. The production runs May 5th-8th.

Tickets are priced at $60. Use code EncoreSocial to save 50%. Tickets are available online at www.EncoreSouthBay.org.

The late Stephen Sondheim's famously notorious tale of what happens after "happily ever after" comes to the Warner Grand Theatre in a poignantly reimagined production. When a childless Baker and his Wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch's curse, they set off on a journey to reverse the spell, where they collide with Cinderella, Jack, Little Red Ridinghood, Rapunzel, and Charming Princes. Everyone's wishes are granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results. INTO THE WOODS examines the complex relationships between children and parents and brings to the forefront the theme "careful the things you say- children will listen." INTO THE WOODS features music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by James Lapine. The production is directed by Daniel Nakawatase with music direction by Mike Walker.

About Encore Theatre Group: Encore is an educational, community-based theatre that builds community and transforms lives through the performing arts in the South Bay and greater Los Angeles areas. We foster a community rooted in progressing towards an open and inclusive society by using all aspects of theatre to activate deeper human connections and to develop interpersonal and self-expression skills. Our participants translate these life skills into their lives, schools and careers. Encore believes that it is the journey to the performance - rather than the performance itself - that is most essential. As students grow in confidence, poise and self-discipline, they discover the importance of personal accountability, shared responsibility, teamwork and compassion. At Encore, we recognize that our students are the teachers, community leaders and parents of tomorrow. We strive to ensure they carry into the world the openness, self-confidence, supportive attitudes and team mindset that they learn with us.

Please Note: COVID-19 safety protocols will be in full effect during performances. To view Encore Theatre Group's most up-to-date policies, please visit www.EncoreSouthBay.org and review them during checkout.