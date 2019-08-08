INTERNATIONAL TANGO SUMMIT 2019 Announced For Los Angeles

The International Tango Summit is a full tango festival experience, bringing a a taste of Buenos Aires to Los Angeles, hosted by Marcos Questas & Ruta Maria. An immersive competition offering multiple styles, levels and partnerships unique to its own and welcoming all dancers to compete. Join us for whimsical nights with live orchestrated milongas offering the best in live music for dancers to dance and Angeleno's to enjoy.

The International Tango Summit & Argentine Tango World Cup welcomes dancers to embrace, learn, experience and unite in a packed 4 day festival at the Hilton LAX from September 12-15, 2019. Experience a warmth of abundant energy, knowledgable masters, a diverse program loaded with educational workshops and unique opportunities that enhance a dancers experience. Immerse yourself in the spirit of tango, its culture, art and live music. Enjoy evening milongas with a full live orchestra playing the rich sounds of tango.

We believe in the idea that tango unites people, its culture, today exhibits diversity and brings together generations and equality into one embrace. We are excited to invite you to experience Buenos Aires right in the heart of Los Angeles at the International Tango Summit 2019. The Tango Angelino Ticket is available nightly and includes a class, performance and music. No experience necessary!

Stay and play at the Hilton LAX with all the festivities hosted under one roof, with restaurants, shuttle service from the LAX airport and minutes away from Manhattan Beach, Venice Beach and Santa Monica.

Let tango fill your soul at the International Tango Summit 2019! Everything you love in a festival is waiting for you!

Date and Time:

Thu, Sep 12, 2019, 11am-4am

Fri, Sep 13, 2019, 11am-4am

Sat, Sep 14, 2019, 11am-4am

Sun, Sep 15, 2019, 11am-4am

Tango Class Sessions: Thu-Sat at 8pm, Sun at 5pm

Location:

Hilton Los Angeles Airport

5711 W Century Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90045

Phone (310) 410-4000

For more information about the International Tango Summit & Argentine World Cup 2019, including tickets, registration, hotel reservations and parking, please visit www.InternationalTangoSummit.com.





