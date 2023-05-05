IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH Exhibit In Los Angeles Final Extension Begins June 1

The Los Angeles engagement is one of the longest-running and best-selling of the 20+ iterations of Immersive Van Gogh at Lighthouse ArtSpace venues across North America..

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

& JULIET Will Launch a North American Tour in Fall 2024 Photo 1 & JULIET Will Launch a North American Tour in Fall 2024
West Coast Premiere of FAT HAM and More Set For Geffen Playhouse's 2023/24 Season Photo 2 West Coast Premiere of FAT HAM and More Set For Geffen Playhouse's 2023/24 Season
VIDEO: Cast of Pasadena Playhouse's A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC Sings 'A Weekend in the Country' Photo 3 VIDEO: First Listen To Pasadena Playhouse's A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
Review: New Production of THE KING AND I is Simply Glorious at the La Mirada Theatre Photo 4 Review: New Production of THE KING AND I is Simply Glorious at the La Mirada Theatre

Review: New Production of THE KING AND I is Simply Glorious at the La Mirada Theatre

Lighthouse Immersive today announced that the blockbuster Immersive Van Gogh exhibition at Lighthouse ArtSpace Los Angeles (6400 Sunset Boulevard) will host its final extension starting June 1; it must end June 11 after hosting over 620,000 guests in L.A. since it opened in August of 2021.

The Los Angeles engagement is one of the longest-running and best-selling of the 20+ iterations of Immersive Van Gogh at Lighthouse ArtSpace venues across North America..

Tickets for the final showings of Immersive Van Gogh Los Angeles are on sale now at www.vangoghla.com.

"We are endlessly thankful to our L.A. audiences for their curiosity and enthusiasm for Immersive Van Gogh, and for helping to make Lighthouse ArtSpace Los Angeles one of our most popular venues in North America," said Corey Ross, producer of Immersive Van Gogh. "While Immersive Van Gogh is in its final weeks, Lighthouse ArtSpace Los Angeles is not! Stay tuned for an exciting announcement sharing what Lighthouse Immersive is bringing to Sunset Boulevard next."

In addition to the 6 million visitors who have experienced Immersive Van Gogh across North America, Immersive Van Gogh Los Angeles has been visited by a variety of stars and celebrities, including Britney Spears, Jason Sudeikis, Paula Abdul, Sarah Hyland and in a particularly moving display, singer-songwriter Don McLean released a new music video of his classic song "Vincent" in celebration of Van Gogh's birthday and in conjunction with world bipolar day last year. Immersive Van Gogh Los Angeles has also been featured on ABC's "The Bachelor" and "Dancing with The Stars."

Immersive Van Gogh invites audiences to "step inside" the iconic works of Vincent Van Gogh, evoking his highly emotional and chaotic inner consciousness through art, light, music, movement and imagination. Designed by Creator and Italian film producer Massimiliano Siccardi and featuring music by Italian multimedia composer Luca Longobardi, the production harnesses 119,000 frames of captivating video totaling 148,000,000 pixels and 500,000+ cubic feet of projections, bringing the painter's masterpieces to life. Acclaimed Creative Director David Korins (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen) created custom interior design elements for the Los Angeles iteration of Immersive Van Gogh.

With approximately 65 state-of-the-art projectors illuminating over the exhibit space, visitors to Immersive Van Gogh will be encircled from head-to-toe in Van Gogh's brushstrokes and colors, including animated details from works such as Self Portrait with Felt Hat (1887), The Bedroom in Arles (1888), Irises (1889) and The Starry Night (1889).

Lighthouse ArtSpace Los Angeles provides limited on-site parking for patrons. The parking entrance may be accessed on Cahuenga Boulevard. For more information about Lighthouse ArtSpace Los Angeles' offerings, visit www.vangoghla.com




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

Los Altos Stage Company Presents SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE Photo
Los Altos Stage Company Presents SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE

Los Altos Stage Company presents Sunday in the Park with George featuring music and Lyrics by STEPHEN SONDHEIM and a book by JAMES LAPINE, June 2-25, 2023.

Gregg T. Daniel To Direct CAN I TOUCH IT at Rogue Machine Theater Photo
Gregg T. Daniel To Direct CAN I TOUCH IT at Rogue Machine Theater

Award winning theater director Gregg T. Daniel is set to direct the new play 'Can I Touch It' written by Francisca Da Silveira at the Rogue Machine Theater.

Join Greg Cipes & More at REBELLION Q&A Today Photo
Join Greg Cipes & More at REBELLION Q&A Today

Join Greg Cipes (The voice of DC's Beast Boy and animal rights advocate) and members of XR Los Angeles for a one-night panel QnA after the 8:30 showing Friday night.

Review: HAIRSPRAY at Dolby Theatre Photo
Review: HAIRSPRAY at Dolby Theatre

Aerosol is in the air as Tracy Turnblad, Penny Pingleton, and the teens of Baltimore bring politics and pizzazz to Hollywood with a stunning production of one of the best and beloved musicals of all time.


More Hot Stories For You

IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH Exhibit In Los Angeles Final Extension Begins June 1IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH Exhibit In Los Angeles Final Extension Begins June 1
Los Altos Stage Company Presents SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGELos Altos Stage Company Presents SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
Gregg T. Daniel To Direct CAN I TOUCH IT at Rogue Machine TheaterGregg T. Daniel To Direct CAN I TOUCH IT at Rogue Machine Theater
Ken Ludwig's THE COMEDY OF TENORS to be Presented at Canyon Theatre Guild This MonthKen Ludwig's THE COMEDY OF TENORS to be Presented at Canyon Theatre Guild This Month

Videos

Video: Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber's Coronation Anthem for King Charles Video Video: Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber's Coronation Anthem for King Charles
Photos/SHUCKED Takes A Times Square Hayride To Celebrate Its Cast Album Video
Photos/SHUCKED Takes A Times Square Hayride To Celebrate Its Cast Album
Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions Video
Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions
Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform Neil Diamond Hits on TODAY Video
Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform Neil Diamond Hits on TODAY
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "Different Drum: The Music of Linda Ronstadt"
Arthur Newman Theatre (5/07-5/07)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# (mostly)musicals 46: MOM's the Word
Upstairs at the Federal (5/10-5/10)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Celebration Theatre presents A New Brain
Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center (4/29-6/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'A Million Dreams' Gala, Fundraiser, and Performance
P3 Theatre Company (6/11-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Witch Hazel: An Anxiety Play
Broadwater Second Stage (6/06-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Merchant of Venice (Annotated), or In Sooth I Know Not Why I Am So Sad
FCCLA (5/12-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ¡FIESTA!
Bob Baker Marionette Theater (4/01-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Opera on the Lawn
LA Opera (5/13-5/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hansel and Gretel
Theatre West (2/18-6/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Oleanna
The Zephyr Theatre (6/03-6/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU