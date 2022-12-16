ILLUMINATE SILVERLAKES To Host Special Choir Performance On December 22
The ILLUMINATE SILVERLAKES stage will play host to the award-winning holiday showcase from Colony High School Choir.
Join ILLUMINATE SILVERLAKES, Presented by Pluto TV, on December 22nd for a special choral performance!
The ILLUMINATE SILVERLAKES stage will play host to the award-winning holiday showcase from Colony High School Choir, who took first place in the 30th Annual OREMOR Automotive Group High School Choral Competition earlier this month. Friends, family, and the local community are invited to watch the performance and enjoy a festive night out.
For more information on ILLUMINATE SILVERLAKES and to purchase tickets for the one-time performance, visit illuminate.holiday.
