IAMA Theatre Company's CANYON is Coming to CTG's Digital Stage in September

The celebrated IAMA Theatre Company production of "Canyon," originally selected for the 2020 Block Party, will now be presented in association with Latino Theater Company on Center Theatre Group's Digital Stage. Filmed at the Kirk Douglas Theatre, the multicamera digital production will premiere September 22 and be available on demand until October 20 at www.CenterTheatreGroup.org/Canyon for $15. "Canyon" is produced with support from Jana Bezdek and FourthWall Theatrical.

A compassionate look at gender, race, citizenship and the costs of trying to live a conventional, American life, "Canyon" is written by Jonathan Caren, a participant in Center Theatre Group's 2019 - 2020 L.A. Writers' Workshop. "Canyon" follows Jake and Beth, a seemingly progressive thirty-something married couple, and Eduardo and Rodrigo, a Mexican father and son, who they've hired to renovate a deck. The play explores what happens when ideals and consequences collide and the lives of two families are rocked by an unpredictable accident.

Directed for the Digital Stage by Colleen Labella with original direction by Whitney White, the cast of "Canyon" features Stefanie Black, Luca Oriel, Geoffrey Rivas, Brandon Scott, Adam Shapiro and Alexandra Wright. Scenic design is by Daniel Soule, costume design is by Melissa Trn, lighting design is by R.S. Buck and sound design is by Jeff Gardner. The prop consultant is Michael O'Hara, stage manager is Lucy Houlihan, assistant stage manager is Maggie Swing, director of photography is Jac Cheairs, the editor is Max Wilde and Lindsay Allbaugh is CTG Associate Artistic Director on "Canyon."

The world premiere of "Canyon" was produced by IAMA Theatre Company in association with The Latino Theater Company, Los Angeles, CA. "Canyon" was developed with support fromIAMA Theatre Company.