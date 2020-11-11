Hundreds of Jewish and Israeli Movies Now Available on ChaiFlicks to Help You Beat the Pandemic Blues

Meet the duo streaming away pandemic blues with ChaiFlicks.

The duo behind the creation of ChaiFlicks, the "Jewish Netflix," will tell a Zoom audience about their new streaming service at The Braid (formerly Jewish Women's Theatre, JWT) on Sunday, November 22, at 11 am PST, 2 pm EST.

ChaiFlicks is the world's first dedicated streaming service for Jewish-themed and Israeli movies and other entertainment. Its founders, Neil Friedman and Heidi Bogin Oshin, will introduce viewers to their new digital service as part of a lively discussion about the new options available on their innovative streaming channel.

Friedman and Oshin are partners in the new ChaiFlicks venture, which grew out of Menemsha Films. Friedman created Menemsha in 1998 and led it to become the world's preeminent distributor of Jewish-themed and Israeli films. He will be joined at The Braid by Oshin, who is also executive vice president of Menemsha. Professor Maureen Rubin, a Braid board member and writer, will moderate the event.

While at Menemsha, Friedman sold two films to Netflix, the 2015 Dough and the 2016 Israeli film The Women's Balcony. But when he tried to interest Netflix in the Hungarian Holocaust film 1945, Netflix passed. The company's focus had shifted to production and distribution of original material.

It was then Friedman realized that despite clear indications of high demand, if he wanted to distribute Jewish-themed and Israeli entertainment he would have to start his own distribution service. So he joined Oshin and third partner Bill Weiner, a former studio executive at what is now called Regency Enterprises, and ChaiFlicks was born.

The company now has an extensive film collection of more than 150 titles, which began with Natasha; A Home on the Range: The Jewish Chicken Ranchers of Petaluma; Holy Land Hardball; IN SEARCH OF Israeli Cuisine; Heading Home: The Tale of Team Israel; the show Soon by You; and other titles that might be familiar to those who follow the Jewish film festival circuit. It has recently added Shekinah: The Intimate Life of Hasidic Women and Bulgarian Rhapsody, and most exciting of all to The Braid/JWT audiences, performances of some of The Braid/JWT's most acclaimed stories from its archives.

"We're very excited to have Neil and Heidi with us so they can tell our viewers more about not only ChaiFlicks, but also about our new joint venture, the distribution of The Braid/JWT's extensive story collection," says Ronda Spinak, artistic director of The Braid. "So many of our loyal patrons have friends and relatives across the country who have wanted to see our productions. Until now, they couldn't unless they traveled to Los Angeles. Now they can, right in their own homes."

Under Freidman's leadership, Menemsha represented five Academy Award nominees five years in a row. As a distribution company, Menemsha distributed five art-house films grossing over $1 million at the box office. Trained as an attorney, he was vice president of New Line Cinema, executive vice president of Columbia Pictures, and co-chair of William Morris's Independent Feature division.

ChaiFlicks partner Oshin started with Menemsha in 2008, where she concentrated on the educational and university markets. She now leads all marketing initiatives and is responsible for running day-to-day business operations. Trained as an attorney and educator, she practiced law for more than 20 years and taught for five. She was the director of the Jewish Federation in Asheville, North Carolina, and has been an active member of many Jewish communities throughout her life.

"I love Jewish movies and entertainment," says Rubin. "I can't wait to interview Neil and Heidi, and I know our audiences will love learning about all the new titles that can ease our pandemic blues."

Friedman and Oshin are the latest in a series of noteworthy and significant speakers who have shared their knowledge with The Braid/JWT audiences. Previous guests include Rabbis Naomi Levy, Toba August, and Laura Geller; LA Superior Court Judges Renee Korn and Angela J. Davis; writers Rob Eshman, Angella Nazarian, Judy Zeidler, Amelia Saltsman, Maggie Anton, and Gina Nahai; politicians Jackie Goldberg, Joy Picus, Alicia Weintraub, and Laura Friedman, as well as numerous artists, attorneys, professors, composers, musicians, philanthropists, and movie and tv executives.

The Braid/Jewish Women's Theatre is the 2020 winner of The Argonaut's Best of the Westside's "Best Live Theatre Award" and The Santa Monica Daily Press award for "Most Loved" performance venue. It presents inspiring Jewish stories, art, and other programming that highlight Jewish contributions to contemporary life. Now in its 13th (bat mitzvah) season, The Braid's salon theatre of original dramatic shows, each written to a specific theme, displays the diverse and eclectic community of writers, artists, and creators who celebrate Jewish life, one story at a time. Learn more about The Braid/JWT at: www.jewishwomenstheatre.org.

Meet the Duo Streaming Away Pandemic Blues with ChaiFlicks - The "Jewish Netflix," is open to all and free to attend, but The Braid hopes viewers will consider choosing a virtual ticket. For the link to register and more information on how to use Zoom, visit: www.jewishwomenstheatre.org/zoom.

Shows View More Los Angeles Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You